ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

Beaumont Enterprise
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bath, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Bath, ME
gcaptain.com

U.S. Navy Relieves Top Officers On Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery

The two top U.S. Navy officers onboard the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) have been relieved of their command due to a “loss of confidence,” the Navy said in statement. Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander for Surface Division Eleven, relieved Commander Richard J. Zamberlan as Montgomery’s commanding...
MILITARY
UPI News

U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee's deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to intercept drug trafficking paused...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Receives USS Canberra Littoral Combat Ship From Austal USA

Austal‘s U.S. business arm delivered the future USS Canberra Independence-class littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, marking the service branch’s 26th LCS acceptance. The new Canberra or LCS 30, which honors an Australian cruiser of the same name, completed acceptance trials in November under...
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

Philippine Navy Signs Warship Deal With Hyundai Heavy

By Andreo Calonzo (Bloomberg) The Philippines signed a deal to purchase two corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries, beefing up its defense capabilities in a region that has become more militarized due competing claims in the South China Sea. The warships, part of a 28 billion-peso ($556 million) project for the...
MILITARY
KARK 4 News

Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warship#New Class#Ships#Shipyard#Ap#Bath Iron Works#The U S Navy
Popular Mechanics

20 Questions With a U.S. Navy Vet Who Served on a Nuclear-Powered Attack Sub

Today's submarines are among the most powerful warships at sea, and nuclear-powered attack submarines reign supreme. Fast, stealthy, bristling with torpedoes and missiles, and able to remain submerged for months on end, America's all-nuclear submarine fleet is the most powerful in the world—both in capability and in sheer numbers.
MILITARY
Defense One

2021 Top Ten: Navy

Globe-Spanning Wargame Puts New Naval Concepts to the Test // Caitlin M. Kenney: Large Scale Exercise 21 is connecting thousands of sailors and Marines to try out and develop warfighting concepts intended to be central to tomorrow's fight. US Navy’s Latest Plan for Its Future May Not Come Until 2023,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy