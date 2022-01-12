Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
A woman commander will take the helm of the USS Constitution for the first time in the 224-year history of the warship known as Old Ironsides, the Navy announced Tuesday. Commander Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume the role at an on-board ceremony on January 21. 'I am honored...
Back in December of 2017, we brought you news of the U.S. Navy's stealth destroyer the U.S.S. Monsoor breaking down during sea trails. At the time, we asked the question if this event would spell the end for Zumwalt-class destroyers?. It seems the Zumwalts are alive and well with the...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are new concerns about the Navy’s plan to release millions of gallons of treated water from its contaminated Red Hill fuel facility. into Halawa Stream. The Navy told lawmakers Thursday and then the state’s Commission on Water Resource Management Friday about its plan to filter...
The U.S. Navy combat ship that was sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak among its crew last month has returned to sea, even as some sailors on board remain positive for the virus, officials said on Monday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship with a crew of 105 plus a...
The two top U.S. Navy officers onboard the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) have been relieved of their command due to a “loss of confidence,” the Navy said in statement. Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander for Surface Division Eleven, relieved Commander Richard J. Zamberlan as Montgomery’s commanding...
The fuel storage facility at the heart of the water contamination fiasco at Pearl Harbor is a "ticking time bomb" that the U.S. military is unable to manage, David Day, Hawaii's deputy attorney general, said Monday, upholding a state emergency order compelling the Navy to empty massive storage tanks and make needed repairs.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee's deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to intercept drug trafficking paused...
Austal‘s U.S. business arm delivered the future USS Canberra Independence-class littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, marking the service branch’s 26th LCS acceptance. The new Canberra or LCS 30, which honors an Australian cruiser of the same name, completed acceptance trials in November under...
By Andreo Calonzo (Bloomberg) The Philippines signed a deal to purchase two corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries, beefing up its defense capabilities in a region that has become more militarized due competing claims in the South China Sea. The warships, part of a 28 billion-peso ($556 million) project for the...
The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
Today's submarines are among the most powerful warships at sea, and nuclear-powered attack submarines reign supreme. Fast, stealthy, bristling with torpedoes and missiles, and able to remain submerged for months on end, America's all-nuclear submarine fleet is the most powerful in the world—both in capability and in sheer numbers.
Globe-Spanning Wargame Puts New Naval Concepts to the Test // Caitlin M. Kenney: Large Scale Exercise 21 is connecting thousands of sailors and Marines to try out and develop warfighting concepts intended to be central to tomorrow's fight. US Navy’s Latest Plan for Its Future May Not Come Until 2023,...
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport will supply a third major component of the system used to build the U.S. Navy's newest class of submarines. Bollinger landed the contract for an undisclosed amount with New England-based General Dynamics Electric Boat, company officials said. Bollinger will construct a giant pontoon that will float,...
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Boasting a wealth of talented engineers and their families, the Tri-Cities are known for being home to some of the best and brightest minds. One of those individuals is using his skills to work on aircraft with the U.S. Navy. Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Marco Torres,...
Multiple Navy admirals are set to testify publicly Wednesday about the status of a jet fuel leak from the Navy’s Red Hill reserve that’s believed to have contaminated the water in up to 93,000 homes of mostly military families just outside of Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu.
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) –The Navy’s costliest warship finally has all the elevators needed to lift bombs from below its deck so it can deploy on its first operational patrol — more than four and a half years after delivery. The service has announced that the 11th...
