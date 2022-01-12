ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackass Forever: Bam Margera Confirmed to Appear

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a few weeks after filming had resumed on Jackass Forever that franchise star Bam Margera announced that he'd been fired, later filing a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars. Per his posts on social media and his suit, Margera alleged that some of his...

comicbook.com

Complex

‘Jackass Forever’ Video Highlights New Cast Members and Their Wild Stunts

Ahead of the release of Jackass Forever next month, the team has shared a video introducing some of the newest additions to the cast. Alongside the returning members of the Jackass family, the fourth entry in the movie series introduces Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach “Zackass” Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, and Jasper Dolphin of Odd Future fame, among others. In the newly released clip, which was first shared by Uproxx, the fresh faces detailed their excitement at getting to work with the legendary Johnny Knoxville & Co.
darkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: “Jackass Forever”

A final trailer has premiered for “Jackass Forever,” the fourth and final feature in the wacky stunt franchise. Much of the old gang returns for another round of dangerous stunts and gross humor over twenty years after their series premiered on MTV and over ten years since the last film.
Kerrang

Meet the new Jackass Forever cast members in latest promo video and posters

With less than a month to go now until Jackass Forever finally hits movie screens, Paramount Pictures have shared a new two-and-a-half-minute featurette introducing fans to the new cast members. Joining the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O this time around are guests Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson and...
Complex

Steve-O Admits He ‘Poorly’ Handled ‘Jackass’ Pay Dispute With Johnny Knoxville

Steve-O has opened up about his contract dispute while negotiating pay for Jackass Forever, which led to a short-lived rift between him and his co-star Johnny Knoxville. In a brief interview with MMA Junkie last year, Steve-O went public about the contract dispute and cast doubt on whether he’d return for the fourth film. As Variety reports, the comedian and podcast host said that he asked for more money before signing a contract, but he didn’t handle the situation well.
Cinema Blend

The History Of Jackass In WWE Ahead Of Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble Appearance

There is a lot that WWE and Jackass have in common including being two forms of entertainment often viewed as lowbrow by more sophisticated critics and social commentators and the way in which their participants put their safety on the line to draw fans. And so, it should come as no surprise that the two properties would have some crossover at some point. However, the news that we’ll soon get to see Johnny Knoxville on Royal Rumble 2022 isn’t the first time it has happened. In fact, the two share a history that goes back more than a decade-and-a-half and features multiple run-ins that, more times than not, ended with some painful moments.
First Showing

'New Year, New Crew' Featurette for 'Jackass Forever' Arriving February

"I'm afraid of doing this… but it's going to look awesome." Paramount has debuted a fun new featurette for Jackass Forever, the fourth & supposedly final movie in the series. Celebrate the joy of being together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from a whole new cast. After being set for last year, it's now delayed and will open in February this year. The film stars all the usual Jackass: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; with newcomers: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. For more Jackass Forever updates, fans can text 585-JACKASS (585-522-5277) or click here. This featurette takes advantage of the full year delay to bring some new hype to this crazy movie.
Collider

'Jackass Forever': Destructive Featurette Reveals New, Soon-To-Be-Wrecked Faces of the Crew

There are just a couple of things you need to know about Jackass Forever: first of all, it's brimming with all of the sadistic, slapstick violence that we've come to expect from Johnny Knoxville & co.; secondly, one of the newbies is called Poopies, because of course he is. Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios have just released a new featurette introducing some of the freshmen of the expanded motley crew, and some of them might just be as twisted as the originals.
CinemaBlend

Steve-O Clarifies His Jackass 4 Feud With Johnny Knoxville

Jackass 4 marks the first time in a decade the entire crew has shared the screen. Of course, the film hasn’t been without its tribulations amongst the group. Even before the cameras rolled, there was some strife going on amongst the cast as money became an issue. It led to a feud between Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. After coming back together for the final installment, the podcaster clarified what led to their feud.
lrmonline.com

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse....
Popculture

'Jackass: Forever' Trailer Showcases Hilarious Shenanigans Before Blast Off

Jackass Forever is nearly here, and the final trailer promises some of the craziest antics in the franchise's history. That includes snakes, electrocution and an impressive amount of explosions – even by Jackass standards. The movie is now less than a month away, premiering on Friday, Feb. 4 only in theaters.
ComicBook

Jackass Star Suffered "Broken Wrist, Broken Rib, Concussion and Brain Hemorrhage" From One Stunt in New Movie

The Jackass crew are very, very well known for the injuries they sustain on camera simply for our own amusement, a previous report put their injury bills in the millions of dollars. All that in mind it was surprising to....well, everyone, when at fourth Jackass movie was announced, especially since it had been a decade since Jackass 3D and that film had a tremendous sense of finality to it. The new movie, Jackass Forever, seems to be taking it easy on some of the original cast members, introducing some fresh faces to take the brunt of the punishment, except for series golden boy Johnny Knoxville.
Empire

New Jackass Forever Trailer Promises Fresh Stupidity

Some of the Jackass team might be a little older, but they're clearly none the wiser. Yes, Johnny Knoxville and the band of up-for-anything gigglers (including some new recruits) are back with a fresh batch of stupid stunts and pain-inducing setups. Check out the latest trailer for Jackass Forever... Veterans...
