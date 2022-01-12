Judge blocks public safety unions’ bid to block Mayor Wu’s vaccine mandate

Boston vaccine mandate doesn’t force vaccination Boston vaccine mandate doesn’t force vaccination

BOSTON — Wednesday afternoon a Suffolk Superior Court rejected the request from the public safety unions to block Mayor Wu’s enforcement on the vaccine mandate which takes effect January 15.

The Union’s representing Boston Police officers and firefighters had challenged the mandate which requires all city employees to have one vaccine dosa by this weekend and two doses by February 15.

Boston Firefighters local union described the Judge in Wednesday’s bench hearing as professional and respectful of the arguments that public safety unions raised.

“We are heartened that Judge Locke credited our concerns about the City’s complete disregard for collective bargaining obligations. However, we are disappointed he did not grant the temporary relief we sought. We will review our options.” Boston Local Firefighters Union said

