ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Judge blocks public safety unions’ bid to block Mayor Wu’s vaccine mandate

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0y2V_0dk1SF8d00
Boston vaccine mandate doesn’t force vaccination Boston vaccine mandate doesn’t force vaccination

BOSTON — Wednesday afternoon a Suffolk Superior Court rejected the request from the public safety unions to block Mayor Wu’s enforcement on the vaccine mandate which takes effect January 15.

The Union’s representing Boston Police officers and firefighters had challenged the mandate which requires all city employees to have one vaccine dosa by this weekend and two doses by February 15.

[ Mayor Wu: Boston requiring proof of vaccination for certain indoor spaces ]

Boston Firefighters local union described the Judge in Wednesday’s bench hearing as professional and respectful of the arguments that public safety unions raised.

“We are heartened that Judge Locke credited our concerns about the City’s complete disregard for collective bargaining obligations. However, we are disappointed he did not grant the temporary relief we sought. We will review our options.” Boston Local Firefighters Union said

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UK deputy medical chief Van-Tam to step down in March

LONDON — (AP) — England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, one of the scientists who led the U.K.’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, will leave his role in March, the government said Thursday. Van-Tam became a household name for his frequent appearances at the government’s...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Public Safety#Collective Bargaining#Local Union#Boston Police#Suffolk Superior Court#Boston Firefighters#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston makes final push to clear out homeless encampment

BOSTON — Workers started removing the last tents Wednesday morning from a once-sprawling homeless encampment at a Boston intersection known as Mass and Cass. City public works employees driving bulldozers loaded tents, tarps, and other detritus, including milk crates, wooden pallets, and coolers, into trash trucks to be hauled away, and street sweepers moved in once a section was cleared.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy