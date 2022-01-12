ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued in New York

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKePs_0dk1RqJx00

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York assisted a raccoon found by a homeowner with its head stuck in a jar.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the Cutchogue homeowner contacted the group after having no luck finding local rescuers to help the raccoon.

A rescuer made the 52-minute drive to Cutchogue and was able to help the raccoon, which had been contained under a plastic laundry basket by the homeowner.

The organization shared video of the jar being removed and the raccoon being set free.

"Please recycle your garbage properly people -- it can save a life," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Colorado deputy captures loose horse, rides it home

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Colorado sheriff's deputy called to help wrangle a loose horse climbed onto the panicking equine's back and rode the animal back to its home. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Ian Sebold was among those who responded to a call about a loose horse wandering through busy roads in Centennial.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers received a call about 3:30 p.m. Monday reporting a moose stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

California city may use lasers to combat nuisance crows

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A California city in which thousands of crows have become a public nuisance is turning to a potential high-tech solution: lasers. Residents of Sunnyvale said the crows frequently are seen flocking over the downtown area, covering sidewalks and outdoor seating areas with their droppings. Locals also...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Cutchogue, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
UPI News

Wildfires, heat in West make breathing dangerous

Wildfires and rising temperatures are exposing more and more Americans to an air pollution double-whammy of smoke and smog, a new study warns. Researchers found that over the past 20 years, a growing number of people in western states have been simultaneously exposed to high levels of two kinds of air pollution: Fine-particle pollution generated by wildfires, and ground-level ozone.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Electric Porsche breaks world record with mine-to-mountain drive

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An all-electric Porsche took an unusual route that started in a mine and ended on a mountain to break the Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change ever achieved by an electric car. The German automaker said the Taycan Cross Turismo started its journey at...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Animal Rescue#The Jar#Recycle
UPI News

'Puppy Bowl XVIII' to feature 118 adoptable dogs

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Puppy Bowl will return this year with over 100 new adoptable dogs. Discovery+ and Animal Planet, which air the special, said in a press release Wednesday that Puppy Bowl XVIII will feature 67 shelter dogs and 33 rescue dogs from 33 states. The pups will be...
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy