Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued in New York

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York assisted a raccoon found by a homeowner with its head stuck in a jar.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the Cutchogue homeowner contacted the group after having no luck finding local rescuers to help the raccoon.

A rescuer made the 52-minute drive to Cutchogue and was able to help the raccoon, which had been contained under a plastic laundry basket by the homeowner.

The organization shared video of the jar being removed and the raccoon being set free.

"Please recycle your garbage properly people -- it can save a life," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.