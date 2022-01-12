ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

PFW’s Godfrey climbing list of program’s top scorers

By Glenn Marini
 23 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are still 15 games left in the regular season for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball program, which means senior Jarred Godfrey has plenty of opportunity to land among the top scorers in Mastodons history.

With 1,349 career points, Godfrey is currently tied for eighth in PFW history alongside Kason Harrell. Up next? Ben Botts who sits seventh at 1,400 points. John Konchar sits atop the program’s scoring list as the only Mastodon player to break 2,000 points, as the current Memphis Grizzlies guard tallied 2,065 points in Fort Wayne.

Godfrey, a six-foot-five guard from Atlanta, is averaging a team-best 17.1 points a game this season for the 7-7 Mastodons. He’ll have a chance to add to his scoring total on Thursday night when the Dons host Detroit Mercy at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial Coliseum.

At his current scoring pace, Godfrey is projected to score over 1,600 points if he plays in all of the Mastodons remaining games. That would place him fourth all-time in scoring at PFW.

