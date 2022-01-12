ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Nearly 30 tenants could lose hangar space at Fairhope airport

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCwGe_0dk1QolW00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A meeting will be held between the Fairhope Airport Authority and Continental Motors Wednesday afternoon to discuss a path forward at the H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport. Continental Motors is the current operator of the airport, but a recent lawsuit filed by the Fairhope Airport Authority alleges safety issues and now Continental Motors has made a sudden move to get the board members’ attention.

Man shot in hand, Escambia County Sheriff investigates

In a letter sent to WKRG News 5 dated January 10, 2022 an attorney representing Continental Motors recommended that all airport storage agreements be terminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYmbI_0dk1QolW00

“Either Continental or Customer may terminate this Agreement at any time by giving the other party ten (10) days prior written notice of its intention to terminate,” the letter stated as it referred to Section 11 of the hangar agreement.

During a meeting held Tuesday night the Fairhope Airport Authority voted to terminate the contract with Continental Motors after hearing 30 tenants are losing their hangar space at the airport. Jack Burrell, a board member, tells WKRG News 5 the termination of the contract will continue unless Continental Motors rescinds their decision of pushing those tenants out.

“Continental values its customers and is only taking this action in defense of the Airport Authority’s lawsuit. We strongly urge you to contact the Board about this meritless lawsuit, and make your views known,” the letter continued.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola looking to set new rules for e-scooter program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is looking at implementing stricter rules for Bird electric scooters in downtown after businesses expressed concerns with the city’s pilot program. A letter sent to Pensacola City Council Member Casey Jones by the Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) calls on city leaders to address those concerns, which include […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile United to honor MLK Day with day of service event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile United is hosting their annual day of service on Jan. 15 to honor civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr.  Volunteer sites will be held in seven districts across Mobile so residents can participate in this day of service. This year, residents will help in outdoor clean-up events.  […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Escambia County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Lifestyle
City
Fairhope, AL
WKRG News 5

United Airlines ending services to Destin-Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — United Airlines tells WKRG News 5 they will end routes to and from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in March of 2022. The company sent the following statement: Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this particular route, United will end service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach in March 2022. We are […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

More than 90,000 COVID-19 in Mobile since start of pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Jan. 12, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile since the start of the pandemic is now at 90,860.  The Mobile County Health Department reports that 817 new cases were reported yesterday, Jan. 11, making the new number of COVID-19 cases 90,860 in the county. Hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body discovered in Baker landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Tallahassee Police are asking for information about a missing man whose body was discovered at the Jackson County landfill on Saturday. The body of 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston was found when trash workers unloaded a mound of garbage transported from the Baker transfer station in Okaloosa County off Charlie Day Road. The […]
BAKER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hangar#Continental Motors#Escambia County Sheriff#The Airport Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy