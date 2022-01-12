NFL Draft: Full 2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 NFL Draft Order

The following picks are the updated order of the 2022 NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Thursday, April 28th to Saturday, April 30th

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Las Vegas, Nevada

What is the 2022 NFL Draft Schedule?

Round One: Thursday, April 28th

Round Two-Three: Friday, April 29th

Round Four-Seven: Saturday, April 30th

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

NFL Network

ESPN

ABC

Click here to view each NFL team's needs in the draft and important free-agent losses in the offseason.

Round One

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (via CHI) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos New York Jets (via SEA) Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Miami Dolphins Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions (via LAR) Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers

Round Two

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Jets New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets (via CAR) Chicago Bears Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team Atlanta Falcons Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos (via LAR) Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons (via TEN) Green Bay Packers

Round Three

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars (via CAR) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (via NO) New York Giants (via MIA) Indianapolis Colts Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos (via LAR) Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers *Detroit Lions *New Orleans Saints *New Orleans Saints *Miami Dolphins (via SF) *Los Angeles Rams *Baltimore Ravens

Round Four

Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns (via DET) Carolina Panthers (via HOU) Seattle Seahawks (via NYJ) Baltimore Ravens (via NYG) New York Jets (via CAR) New York Giants (via CHI) Washington Football Team Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks NEw York Jets (via MIN) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins (via PIT) New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Baltimore Ravens (via ARI) Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans (via LAR) Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers *Pittsburgh Steelers *Green Bay Packers *Baltimore Ravens *Baltimore Ravens *Los Angeles Rams *Cincinnati Bengals *Tennessee Titans

Round Five

Carolina Panthers (via JAX) Denver Broncos (via DET) New York Jets New York Giants Chicago Bears (via HOU) Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles (via WSH) Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings (via BAL) Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN) Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets (via PIT) San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders (via NE) Philadelphia Eagles (via ARI) Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams Dallas Cowboys New York Giants (via KC) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers *Dallas Cowboys *Arizona Cardinals *Pittsburgh Steelers *Detroit Lions *Indianapolis Colts *Arizona Cardinals

Round Six

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings (via NYJ) Buffalo Bills (via CAR) Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers (via DEN) Jacksonville Jaguars (via SEA) Washington Football Team Atlanta Falcons Kansas Chiefs (via BAL) Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints (FORFEITED) Baltimore Ravens (via MIA) Jacksonville Jaguars (via PHI) Jacksonville Jaguars (via PIT) Carolina Panthers (via LVR) Miami Dolphins (via NE) Houston Texans (via SF) Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots (via LAR) Minnesota Vikings (via KC) Philadelphia Eagles (via TB) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (via GB) *Los Angeles Rams *Los Angeles Rams *Los Angeles Rams *Los Angeles Chargers *Indianapolis Colts *Detroit Lions *Tennessee Titans

Round Seven

Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns (via DET) Miami Dolphins (via HOU) Pittsburgh Steelers (via NYJ) Cincinnati Bengals (via NYG) Las Vegas Raiders (via CAR) Green Bay Packers (via CHI) Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team Buffalo Bills (via ATL) Minnesota Vikings (via DEN) Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN) Detroit Lions (via CLE) Jacksonville Jaguars (via BAL) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams (via MIA) Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts (via PHI) Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions (via NE) Denver Broncos (via SF) Kansas City Chiefs (via LVR) Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans (via DAL) Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers (via TEN) Green Bay Packers *Los Angeles Chargers *San Francisco 49ers *San Francisco 49ers *Los Angeles Chargers *Los Angeles Chargers *Green Bay Packers *Arizona Cardinals *Kansas City Chiefs *Kansas City Chiefs *San Francisco 49ers

