NFL

NFL Draft: Full 2022 NFL Draft Order

By The NFL Draft Bible
 22 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Order

The following picks are the updated order of the 2022 NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

  • Thursday, April 28th to Saturday, April 30th

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

  • Las Vegas, Nevada

What is the 2022 NFL Draft Schedule?

  • Round One: Thursday, April 28th
  • Round Two-Three: Friday, April 29th
  • Round Four-Seven: Saturday, April 30th

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

  • NFL Network
  • ESPN
  • ABC

Click here to view each NFL team's needs in the draft and important free-agent losses in the offseason.

Round One

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (via CHI)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets (via SEA)
  11. Washington Football Team
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
  16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Miami Dolphins
  23. Las Vegas Raiders
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Green Bay Packers

Round Two

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Houston Texans
  6. New York Jets (via CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Washington Football Team
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Los Angeles Chargers
  17. New Orleans Saints
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. San Francisco 49ers
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. New England Patriots
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Denver Broncos (via LAR)
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Atlanta Falcons (via TEN)
  32. Green Bay Packers

Round Three

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. New York Jets
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Washington Football Team
  10. Atlanta Falcons
  11. Denver Broncos
  12. Baltimore Ravens
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Cleveland Browns
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. Houston Texans (via NO)
  17. New York Giants (via MIA)
  18. Indianapolis Colts
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Las Vegas Raiders
  22. New England Patriots
  23. San Francisco 49ers
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Denver Broncos (via LAR)
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Green Bay Packers
  33. *Detroit Lions
  34. *New Orleans Saints
  35. *New Orleans Saints
  36. *Miami Dolphins (via SF)
  37. *Los Angeles Rams
  38. *Baltimore Ravens

Round Four

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Cleveland Browns (via DET)
  3. Carolina Panthers (via HOU)
  4. Seattle Seahawks (via NYJ)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (via NYG)
  6. New York Jets (via CAR)
  7. New York Giants (via CHI)
  8. Washington Football Team
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Seattle Seahawks
  12. NEw York Jets (via MIN)
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. New Orleans Saints
  16. Miami Dolphins
  17. Indianapolis Colts
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
  21. New England Patriots
  22. San Francisco 49ers
  23. Las Vegas Raiders
  24. Baltimore Ravens (via ARI)
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Houston Texans (via LAR)
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Green Bay Packers
  33. *Pittsburgh Steelers
  34. *Green Bay Packers
  35. *Baltimore Ravens
  36. *Baltimore Ravens
  37. *Los Angeles Rams
  38. *Cincinnati Bengals
  39. *Tennessee Titans

NFL Draft: Florida Gators Running-back Declares for NFL Draft

Round Five

  1. Carolina Panthers (via JAX)
  2. Denver Broncos (via DET)
  3. New York Jets
  4. New York Giants
  5. Chicago Bears (via HOU)
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks
  11. Philadelphia Eagles (via WSH)
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Minnesota Vikings (via BAL)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. New York Jets (via PIT)
  21. San Francisco 49ers
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Las Vegas Raiders (via NE)
  24. Philadelphia Eagles (via ARI)
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Los Angeles Rams
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. New York Giants (via KC)
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Green Bay Packers
  33. *Dallas Cowboys
  34. *Arizona Cardinals
  35. *Pittsburgh Steelers
  36. *Detroit Lions
  37. *Indianapolis Colts
  38. *Arizona Cardinals

Round Six

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. New York Giants
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Minnesota Vikings (via NYJ)
  6. Buffalo Bills (via CAR)
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN)
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SEA)
  10. Washington Football Team
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Kansas Chiefs (via BAL)
  13. Minnesota Vikings
  14. Cleveland Browns
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
  16. Los Angeles Chargers
  17. New Orleans Saints (FORFEITED)
  18. Baltimore Ravens (via MIA)
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars (via PHI)
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via PIT)
  21. Carolina Panthers (via LVR)
  22. Miami Dolphins (via NE)
  23. Houston Texans (via SF)
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. New England Patriots (via LAR)
  29. Minnesota Vikings (via KC)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles (via TB)
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Houston Texans (via GB)
  33. *Los Angeles Rams
  34. *Los Angeles Rams
  35. *Los Angeles Rams
  36. *Los Angeles Chargers
  37. *Indianapolis Colts
  38. *Detroit Lions
  39. *Tennessee Titans

Round Seven

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Cleveland Browns (via DET)
  3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NYJ)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYG)
  6. Las Vegas Raiders (via CAR)
  7. Green Bay Packers (via CHI)
  8. Seattle Seahawks
  9. Washington Football Team
  10. Buffalo Bills (via ATL)
  11. Minnesota Vikings (via DEN)
  12. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN)
  13. Detroit Lions (via CLE)
  14. Jacksonville Jaguars (via BAL)
  15. Los Angeles Chargers
  16. New Orleans Saints
  17. Los Angeles Rams (via MIA)
  18. Indianapolis Colts
  19. Indianapolis Colts (via PHI)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Detroit Lions (via NE)
  22. Denver Broncos (via SF)
  23. Kansas City Chiefs (via LVR)
  24. Arizona Cardinals
  25. Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Los Angeles Rams
  28. Houston Texans (via DAL)
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Carolina Panthers (via TEN)
  32. Green Bay Packers
  33. *Los Angeles Chargers
  34. *San Francisco 49ers
  35. *San Francisco 49ers
  36. *Los Angeles Chargers
  37. *Los Angeles Chargers
  38. *Green Bay Packers
  39. *Arizona Cardinals
  40. *Kansas City Chiefs
  41. *Kansas City Chiefs
  42. *San Francisco 49ers

