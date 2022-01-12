ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands Winter Honey Festival to be held in person this year

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
 21 hours ago

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– A favorite local festival will be in person this year!

The Richlands Winter Honey Festival in Richlands, Virginia is scheduled for an unknown date in February. But, the honey festival isn’t the only thing happening.

Dr. Willis said he plans to hold the event, but be safe while the exposition is going on.

Organizer and retired chiropractor, Dr. John Willis, said it’s extended into an exposition. Events like how to become a bee-keeper and cooking classes where honey is the main ingredient.

“We don’t expect to cancel anything right now because of the pandemic. Now, that may change according to whatever it comes down to. We will rearrange things and be in accordance with the mandates for safety,” Willis said.

A more updated schedule with all programs and events will be posted on the Richlands Winter Honey Festival’s Facebook page.

