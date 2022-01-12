ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles injury report: Miles Sanders returns from injury, Josh Sweat held out of practice

By Chris Franklin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles were back at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, preparing for Sunday afternoon’s Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the ways the Eagles hope to keep the game close is with the running game. If they plan to keep the ball on the ground a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jason Kelce
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Super Wild Card Weekend#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
NFL
numberfire.com

Eagles' Miles Sanders (hand) back at practice on Wednesday

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (hand) returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sanders was limited on Wednesday in his first game back since injuring his hand in Week 16. Earlier in the week, Nick Sirianni said he expects to have all of the team's running backs available on Sunday. If Sanders is available, our models expect him to handle 12.8 carries and 2.0 receptions against Tampa Bay.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy