Four grants announced for Albany businesses

By Sarah Darmanjian
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Capitalize Albany announced four grant programs to help support retail and the growth of business in the city for 2022. Grants were provided with support from the City of Albany Capital Resource Corporation and the Albany Community Development Agency.

The Corporation’s Downtown Albany Retail, Amplify Albany, and City of Albany Small Business Façade Improvement grant programs will all be returning. The newest program, the Neighborhood Retail Grant, will be used to attract new retail businesses and support existing businesses in specific neighborhoods.

The grants were announced on Wednesday morning. Applications will be available online starting Jan. 26 and accepted beginning Feb. 11. For more information about any of the programs, visit Capitalize Albany’s website .

