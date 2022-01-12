ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Blood shortage prompts hours long closure of Harbor-UCLA Medical trauma center

By Los Angeles Times, Ellina Abovian
KTLA
KTLA
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWltL_0dk1PN5o00

Blood shortages forced the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services to shut down one of its trauma centers to new patients for hours earlier this week — a step it had not taken in over three decades, officials at the county department said Wednesday.

The trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center closed to new patients for more than two hours on Monday, according to a department spokesperson. It had to reach out to other hospitals in the DHS system for blood in order to reopen.

Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, medical director of the Los Angeles County EMS Agency, said L.A. County had not had to close a trauma center to patients because of inadequate blood supplies in more than 30 years.

“I can’t emphasize enough just how urgent and critical this blood shortage is for L.A. County residents,” Gausche-Hill said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California hospitals overwhelmed despite omicron causing less serious illness

California’s healthcare system is expected to face continued stress in coming weeks as the Omicron variant spawns new waves of coronavirus infection, even as new research shows the latest phase of the pandemic is producing significantly less severe illness. Officials say they are focusing on protecting hospital operations, which are facing severe staffing shortages as […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Omicron variant is causing less severe illness in SoCal patients, study suggests

New data from Southern California are providing further evidence that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing less severe illness than its Delta cousin, the culprit behind last summer’s wave. A preliminary study based on medical records from nearly 70,000 Kaiser Permanente Southern California patients “noted substantially reduced risk of severe clinical outcomes in […]
WEATHER
KTLA

L.A. County health officials urge residents to postpone nonessential activities amid omicron surge

As an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections washes over the region, Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to postpone nonessential gatherings and avoid some activities — especially those with people who are unmasked, unvaccinated or at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. The ask comes just ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. County wants to crack down on fake pop-up COVID testing sites

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to crack down on fraudulent coronavirus testing sites following reports of “suspicious” sites popping up. Residents have been raising concerns about fake COVID-19 testing sites appearing as pop-up tents in different vacant areas, including in parking lots, L.A. County officials said. People think […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KTLA

L.A. nurses protest COVID-positive health care workers being allowed back to work without isolation

A group of nurses gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to speak out against new California state guidance that lets coronavirus-positive health care workers return to work amid the staffing shortages hitting hospitals. The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance over the weekend that lets health care workers who test positive for the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Weather#Trauma Centers#The County Department#Dhs#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Biden admin to double free COVID tests, distribute no-cost N95 masks

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases. Biden also announced that starting next […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Gov. Newsom rejects claims by L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva that state’s homelessness plan isn’t working

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rejected claims by the sheriff of California’s most populous county that record spending on homelessness initiatives isn’t putting a dent in the problem of people living in the streets and the state isn’t held accountable for where the billions of dollars go. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticized Newsom’s […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
KTLA

New COVID pill rollout is stymied by shortages as omicron rages

Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections. The problem, in part, is that production is still being ramped up and the medicines can take anywhere from […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

I.E. schools grapple with students, staff out due to COVID

As students in the Inland Empire return to school after the holiday break, they’re finding many teachers are out sick because of COVID. Substitute teachers and school staff are filling in. KTLA’s Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2022.
EDUCATION
KTLA

KTLA

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy