Spoon share new track “Wild” + music video

Los Angeles-based art pop queen Kit Major is back with a new music video for her latest single “Solo Disco,” and it’s every bit as addictive as the song itself. Taking inspiration from pop icons Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Rina Sawayama, “Solo Disco” is a song about celebrating herself and feeling liberated in her independence. Featuring infectious synth pop hooks and pulsing drum machine beats, “Solo Disco” is a song that will live rent-free in your head. The neon Dayglo-drenched music video follows our iconic protagonist through a series highly stylized dance scenes choreographed to a T. Reminiscent of early Gaga, this super fun music video is chock-full of stunning costume changes and iconic choreography. Kit Major shares the story behind the song: “This song is for the lonely, the independent bitches and those learning to find comfortability in feeling uncomfortable. Solo Disco is where you go when you have no one else, it’s not just about romantic relationships, but it’s a fuck you, i’m fine to those who don’t believe in you or see your true value. I love this song so much because I’ve lived so much of my life through the eyes of other people and how they see me- am I a good person, am I a loving partner, am I worth it? That’s a tiring place to be. Honestly, a life-changing experience for me was my first time at a music festival- I went to Lollapalooza in 2010 to see Gaga and Green Day. I wanted this song to reflect the energy and freedom I felt in that explosive short time. Not to sound so lame, but the biggest thing for me about this song was, does it make you want to dance? Does it make you feel good? Does it feel like sunset on a Friday night before the concert?”

