Music

Spoon share new track “Wild” + music video

101x.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon have shared the second single from their upcoming album Lucifer on the Sofa. The track’s called “Wild” and tagging along is a new western-themed music video. Spoon characterize their latest release as “a full-on rock song just made for walking w conviction down highways real or...

www.101x.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Taps Lil Meech For His Great Escape In "livin wild" Music Video

Gunna slid through on Friday with the release of his highly-anticipated album, DS4EVER. The highly anticipated fourth and final instalment in the Drip Season series has been in the works for a minute now but the 19-song effort certainly didn't disappoint -- with the exception of the Drake collab that ultimately leaked over the weekend.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

ZHU expands ‘DREAMLAND’ with deluxe edition, shares two new tracks

ZHU is offering up two new tracks with the deluxe version of DREAMLAND. Pulling listeners back into his strut-filled realms fashioned for glitzy runways, DREAMLAND (DELUXE) switches up the album’s track list with a curated touch from the ZHU arsenal, traversing previously released cuts like “Came For The Low,” “Z-Train,” “Risky Business,” and “I Admit It.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Black Country, New Road Share Video for “Concorde”

Black Country, New Road have shared a sci-fi B movie-inspired new video for their song “Concorde.” The song was previously released back in November by the band as the newest single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Maxim Kelly-directed video below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single

Share the post "Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single" Goblin metallers Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album titled ‘The Fundamental Slimes and Humours,’ which is set to arrive on April 1st of this year (pre-order). To celebrate the record’s reveal, the gang have uploaded their new video single dubbed “This Is It,” which you can check out below.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

The Weeknd Teases New Music, ‘Dawn FM’ Track List in New Trailer

UPDATE (1/5): The Weeknd has continued to trickle out more information about his impending new album, Dawn FM, this time sharing the full track list for the album. The list appeared at the end of a short teaser video that also included some new music. And while the clip didn’t\ offer full insight into the album’s guests, two tracks — “A Tale by Quincy” and “Phantom Regret by Jim” — ostensibly will feature Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey, respectively. The full Dawn FM track list is below.
MUSIC
matadorrecords.com

Spoon – “Wild”

“Wild” – directed by Brook Linder and Ben Chappell. In the lead up to their forthcoming new album ‘Lucifer On the Sofa’, out February 11, Spoon share “Wild,” a celebratory and anthemic song about finding one’s way from cashed out depths back into a vivid world full of color and life.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Canyon City Shares New Track “So Are We”

Tomorrow, indie folk singer/songwriter Canyon City shares his new EP Matinée via Nettwerk, following after songwriter Paul Johnson’s 2019 record Bluebird and his 2020 EP Circling The Sun. His latest work, drawn from pandemic-born reflectiveness, is envisioned as a midday filmic daydream, with flickers of warm nostalgia twisted by the haze of memory. The full EP is out tomorrow, but today Johnson is sharing a last taste of the project with his new song, “So Are We,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Tarja and Torsten Stenzel’s Project Outlanders Shares a New Music Video for “Closer To The Sky”

Outlanders, launched by Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen and EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, have released the official music video to “Closer to the Sky.” The track features guitarist Trevor Rabin, best known as guitarist of prog rock icons Yes (“Owner of a Lonely Heart”), as well as a top Hollywood blockbuster movies score composer. Their next planned single is “The Cruellest Goodbye,” due out January 28th. It will be released as a limited edition 7″ vinyl exclusively at Tarja’s online store and digitally at earMUSIC. A full album will be due later in 2022 and features guest stars such as Al Di Meola, Joe Satriani, Jennifer Batten, Steve Rothery, Mike Oldfield, Walter Giardino, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Vernon Reid, and Marty Friedman. Watch the mind blowing video for “Closer To The Sky’ right now!
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

KIT MAJOR SHARES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR “SOLO DISCO” READ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH FLAUNT MAGAZINE NEW MUSIC COMING SOON

Los Angeles-based art pop queen Kit Major is back with a new music video for her latest single “Solo Disco,” and it’s every bit as addictive as the song itself. Taking inspiration from pop icons Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Rina Sawayama, “Solo Disco” is a song about celebrating herself and feeling liberated in her independence. Featuring infectious synth pop hooks and pulsing drum machine beats, “Solo Disco” is a song that will live rent-free in your head. The neon Dayglo-drenched music video follows our iconic protagonist through a series highly stylized dance scenes choreographed to a T. Reminiscent of early Gaga, this super fun music video is chock-full of stunning costume changes and iconic choreography. Kit Major shares the story behind the song: “This song is for the lonely, the independent bitches and those learning to find comfortability in feeling uncomfortable. Solo Disco is where you go when you have no one else, it’s not just about romantic relationships, but it’s a fuck you, i’m fine to those who don’t believe in you or see your true value. I love this song so much because I’ve lived so much of my life through the eyes of other people and how they see me- am I a good person, am I a loving partner, am I worth it? That’s a tiring place to be. Honestly, a life-changing experience for me was my first time at a music festival- I went to Lollapalooza in 2010 to see Gaga and Green Day. I wanted this song to reflect the energy and freedom I felt in that explosive short time. Not to sound so lame, but the biggest thing for me about this song was, does it make you want to dance? Does it make you feel good? Does it feel like sunset on a Friday night before the concert?”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Bats Shares New Single “Golden Spoon”

Bats is the new solo project from Nashville singer/songwriter Jess Awh. Since debuting in 2020 with There’s a river up high, Awh has cultivated an intimate songwriting style, pulling from alt country and indie singer/songwriters in equal measure. Last year she shared a handful of new singles from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Cabinet, and today she’s back with the record’s final single, “Golden Spoon.”
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Voivod Shares New Single and Lyric Video for “Paranormalium”

Metal legends Voivod continue hyping up their new album Synchro Anarchy, out worldwide on February 11th via Century Media Records. Today, the band have released their second single and opening track “Paranormalium”. Pre-orders are now live as well as the details for the deluxe edition. Watch the lyric video created by Cloud Music Typography below:
ROCK MUSIC
mixmag.net

VTSS shares new club track 'For Your Safety'

The second single from VTSS' upcoming EP, 'Projections,' is hypnotically deconstructed club tune 'For Your Safety.'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 on Ninja Tune. 'Projections' spans six tracks, with the former Mixmag cover star having said that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Feral Unveiled New Music Video

French crust/hardcore/grind practioners Feral unveiled new music video "The Great Reset". New album 'Spiritual Void' to be released on January 21st and CD/LP/Tape & Digital through Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries. About 6 years after the official release of their debut full-length effort 'Doomwalk', French crust/hardcore/grind practioners FERAL...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Listen to new Spoon song, “Wild”

Spoon has released a new song called “Wild,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Lucifer of the Sofa. The track is described as a “full-on rock song just made for walking [with] conviction down highways real or imagined.” You can download “Wild” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying Western-styled video streaming now on YouTube.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Lael Neale Shares Video for New Single “Hotline”

Lael Neale has shared a video for her new single “Hotline.” Fittingly, she has also opened up a hotline where she will read callers’ fortunes for 2022 today (November 11) from noon to 5 p.m. EST. The number is 858-224-3129. Watch the video below. Neale explains in...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Rezz shares new track, 'Menace': Listen

Rezz has shared a new track, 'Menace'. Out now, the track was first teased during her performance at last year's HARD Summer event, but was left off recent album 'Spiral', which was released in November. Fans can now hear the track, which was originally conceived during the sessions for 'Spiral',...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

PERSEIDE drop new music video

French Alternative/Modern-Metal Rockers PERSEIDE drop new official music video illustrating the song "Protect Our Winters" from 'Conscience' motion picture. New single out now February 11th through all streaming platforms. Just a couple of weeks after the official re-relase of their debut album, French alternative-rock/modern-metallers from Lyon PERSEIDE just unveiled a...
MUSIC
Revolver

See Drug Church Go Wild in Video for New Song "World Impact"

We've teamed with Drug Church for an exclusive "blood red and black splatter" colored vinyl variant of their new album Hygiene — limited to just 300 copies. Order yours before they're gone!. Back in November, grungey, punky, hardcore-adjacent ruffians Drug Church announced their fourth album, Hygiene, and dropped two...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Five Finger Death Punch share “The Tragic Truth” music video

Five Finger Death Punch are celebrating vocalist Ivan Moody’s birthday! To celebrate his 42nd birthday, the band has unveiled a music video for the song “The Tragic Truth.” The track is taken from 2011’s American Capitalist. “We wrote ‘The Tragic Truth’ in 2011 for the ‘American...
MUSIC

