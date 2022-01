Andy Reid’s coaching tree is legendary, but it seems one of the brightest stars to emerge under him in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs has proven to be neither bright nor a star after getting the axe on Black Monday. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was unceremoniously fired after several disappointing seasons with the Chicago Bears, where his puzzling ineptitude set the storied franchise back several years. After two monumentally disappointing tries at finding a franchise quarterback, ownership had seen enough.

