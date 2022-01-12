ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Buyouts: Blackstone's Chung, Morrell Talk Spanx Deal and More

thedeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of The Deal’s Behind the Buyouts podcast, Blackstone Inc. (BX) managing directors Ann Chung and Kelley Morrell talk about the firm’s majority stake in...

www.thedeal.com

ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
The Press

Divvy Homes Taps Blackstone's John Lee as COO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divvy Homes, a market leader in the proptech industry, announced today a number of new hires and promotions spurred on by significant financial backing and market opportunity. John Lee will join Divvy Homes as the company's new chief operating officer, while two Divvy leaders are promoted to the executive leadership team and seven vice presidents have been added to the roster.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Jean Rogers jumps back in the deals game at Blackstone

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.) SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — One of Jean Rogers’ pet peeves about the financial industry’s efforts to create sustainability […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

CAA Owner TPG Raises $1B By Pricing IPO At $29.50 A Share – Reports

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Blackstone's Fortress Against Fed Hikes

Most of BX's credit fund consists of floating rate securities, positioning it to profit from rising interest rates. Blackstone (BX) succeeded in expanding its assets under management "AUM" by 25% in Q3 2021, compared to Q3 2020, and 50% compared to 2019 levels. Several accommodative industry trends shaping the private equity and debt space help its partners attract capital from anyone who has it, from pension funds, college endowments, sovereign wealth funds to affluent retail investors. The spike in demand is industry-wide, but BX's position allows it to gain a sizable market share of the sector's capital inflows.
MARKETS
thedeal.com

Audax Sells RelaDyne to American Industrial

Audax Private Equity has sold automotive fluids distributor RelaDyne LLC to American Industrial Partners for undisclosed terms, the firm announced Thursday, Dec. 23. The sale confirms a late November report from The Deal, noting that a Robert W. Baird & Co.-led process for the $110 million-in-Ebitda company was nearing a close. Sources told The Deal at the time the auction could yield a price tag above $1 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into The Blackstone Group Inc Class A's Recent Short Interest

The Blackstone Group Inc Class A's (NYSE:BX) short percent of float has risen 34.78% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.
BUSINESS
Law.com

GC of Billionaire Perelman's Holding Company Joins Boutique Law Firm

Timothy Martin spent more than a decade at MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. MacAndrews & Forbes owns Revlon and other businesses. He is moving to Kaplan Hecker & Fink, which was founded in 2017 by Roberta Kaplan. Timothy Martin, the general counsel of billionaire investor Ron Perelman’s holding company, has joined...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Agrify Buys PurePressure For $9M, Touts Establishing World's Largest Cannabis And Hemp Extraction Provider

Vertically integrated cannabis company Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) confirmed Wednesday that it has completed its $9 million acquisition of PurePressure, a provider of solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash-processing equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. The news comes on the heels of the company’s definitive agreement for its largest...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Live Nation-Partnered Water Brand Liquid Death Hooks Up $75M in New Funding

Beverage brand Liquid Death plans to grow the reach of its canned water thanks to a new $75 million Series C funding round led by venture capital firm Science Ventures. To date, the company says it has raised $125 million and reached a valuation of $525 million. Additional partners in...
DRINKS

