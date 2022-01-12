ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Big Ten Releases Revised 2022 Purdue Football Schedule

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3zTQ_0dk1NVYI00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten conference announced the approved 2022 football schedules across the conference Wednesday. Purdue was among several programs with location changes, including matchups against Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Originally, the Boilermakers were scheduled to to host the Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 22 and travel to play the Cornhuskers on Nov. 12. The locations for those matchups have since been changed, and Purdue will not play Nebraska on Oct. 15.

During the 2021 season, Purdue faced off against Wisconsin at home and traveled to play Nebraska on the road. Rather than hosting the Badgers and playing the Cornhuskers on the road two years in a row, the locations of the games were changed.

The Big Ten noted that, as in the past, select Saturday games across the conference will be moved to either Thursday or Friday.

The Boilermakers are coming off their first nine-win season since 2003, which featured a pair of top-five victories over Iowa and Michigan State. Purdue defeated Tennessee 48-45 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, to end the year.

Here's a look at the entire 2022 schedule for Purdue football:

September games

  • Sept. 3 (Saturday): Penn State at Purdue, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)
  • Sept. 10 (Saturday): Indiana State at Purdue, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)
  • Sept. 17 (Saturday): Purdue at Syracuse, Kickoff TBA. Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York (TV: TBA)
  • Sept. 24 (Saturday): Florida Atlantic at Purdue (Homecoming), Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

October games

  • Oct. 1 (Saturday): Purdue at Minnesota, Kickoff TBA. Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (TV: TBA)
  • Oct. 8 (Saturday): Purdue at Maryland, Kickoff TBA. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (TV: TBA)
  • Oct. 15 (Saturday): Nebraska at Purdue, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)
  • Oct. 22 (Saturday): Purdue at Wisconsin, Kickoff TBA. Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (TV: TBA)
  • Oct. 29 (Saturday): Purdue bye week.

November games

  • Nov. 5 (Saturday): Iowa at Purdue, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)
  • Nov. 12 (Saturday): Purdue at Illinois, Kickoff TBA. University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (TV: TBA)
  • Nov. 19 (Saturday): Northwestern at Purdue, Kickoff TBA. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (TV: TBA)
  • Nov. 26 (Saturday): Purdue at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (TV: TBA)

December games

  • Dec. 3 (Saturday): Big Ten Championship Game, Kickoff TBA. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (TV: TBA)

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
City
Nashville, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
City
Madison, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
383
Followers
633
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy