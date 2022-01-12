Santa Barbara City College moves most classes online until February

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College will shift most of its classes and services to remote through through at least Feb. 22.

School officials said they made this decision in the best interest of the students, employees and the community due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Classes that require hands-on instruction are still to be held in person according to SBCC.

School officials said for those coming to campus, daily health screenings and proof of vaccination or approved exemption from vaccination will continue to be required, and all students and employees must wear N95 or KN95 masks.

SBCC said starting Jan. 24, all students and employees coming to any of the college campuses will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result on file that is no more than seven days old.

SBCC campuses said they have testing available for students and employees.

For more information, click here .

