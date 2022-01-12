ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County man pleads guilty to wife’s 2019 murder

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udOBX_0dk1MGWQ00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police arrest husband for death of Cora Kline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdqbJ_0dk1MGWQ00
JAMES KLINE

James Kline, 50, pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, a deal that acting Somerset District Attorney Molly Metzgar said was offered by the previous administration.

Cora Kline disappeared in April 2019 and her husband was arrested in early July of that year , charged with strangling her to death and then burying her beneath their Windber home. Kline then reported her missing, misleading investigators.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3 in Somerset County Court.

WTAJ

Altoona woman to see jail time after 5-year-old died in 2020 crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the death of her 5-year-old who was killed in a crash in August 2020. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, 32-year-old Jayde R. Huber, of Altoona, was sentenced to 3 – 6 months in county jail plus […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off. Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old man Monday on one count of […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WTAJ

Concealed carry class to be held in Elk, Clearfield counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) will host two concealed carry seminars in the middle of February. The seminars will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. The details can be found below: DATES AND TIMES Thursday, Feb. 10 – Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
