Somerset County man pleads guilty to wife’s 2019 murder

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in 2019.

JAMES KLINE

James Kline, 50, pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, a deal that acting Somerset District Attorney Molly Metzgar said was offered by the previous administration.

Cora Kline disappeared in April 2019 and her husband was arrested in early July of that year , charged with strangling her to death and then burying her beneath their Windber home. Kline then reported her missing, misleading investigators.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3 in Somerset County Court.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.