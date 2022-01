WWE fans yearned for John Cena to turn heel for nearly a decade during his run as the top star in the company, but the 16-time world champion always turned the other cheek no matter how much the fans booed him or how badly his fellow wrestlers coerced him. However, there have been rumors over the years that WWE considered pulling the trigger on a heel turn back in 2011 when Cena was in his multi-year feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Cena finally opened up about what the initial plans were.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO