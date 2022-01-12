ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 35th Birthday

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Dorsey is remembering his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on what would've been her 35th birthday. In a statement provided to People, Ryan paid tribute to the late Glee actress and shared how proud he knows she would be of their 6-year-old son, Josey. ET has reached out to Ryan's rep for...

