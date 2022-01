A driver eluded police following a pursuit incident in south Douglas County on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 10:00 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a sedan for violations in the 200 block Creekside Road. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle continued onto Interstate 5 southbound at Canyonville. The deputy chased the suspect vehicle at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Near Azalea the sedan took the off ramp and continued south for two more miles.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO