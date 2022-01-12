ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV28v_0dk1KubO00
Warship Departs The USS Lyndon B. Johnson leaves tugboats behind as its head out to the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Phippsburg, Maine. The warship was the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer built for the Navy at Bath Iron Works. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty)

BATH, Maine — (AP) — The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The ship previously left for sea trials in late August. That was the first time it made it to the Atlantic Ocean.

The ship left for the trials 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. It was christened in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy