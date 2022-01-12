ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO's Ryan counters Brazil's Bolsonaro and says no virus is welcome

By Reuters
 23 hours ago
BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World Health Organization Emergency Director Mike Ryan on Wednesday refuted statements made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even bring about the end of the pandemic.

In an interview earlier, Bolsonaro played down the advance of the new variant in Brazil.

During a news conference in Geneva, when asked about the statements made by the Brazilian president, Ryan affirmed that while Omicron is "less severe as a viral infection in an individual, that doesn't mean it's a mild disease."

There are many people around the world in hospitals, in ICUs, gasping for breath, which "obviously makes very clear that this is not a mild disease," he added.

"It's a vaccine-preventable disease, it's a disease that can be prevented by taking - to a greater extent - strong personal precautions to avoid infection and getting vaccinated," he said.

"There is so much we can do. This is not the time to give up, this is not the time to give in, this is not the time to declare that this is a welcome virus. No virus is welcome that kills people. Especially when that mortality and that suffering is preventable with the appropriate use of vaccination," he said.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant called Deltacron found in Cyprus

A new mutated strain of Covid is reported to have been found in Cyprus - and has been called the Deltacron variant. The strain is reported to be a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants. 25 cases of the strain have been found, according to The Express. Leondios Kostrikis,...
WORLD
AFP

Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Brazil’s Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas. The Brazilian TV...
WORLD
Person
Ryan
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Click2Houston.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

SAO PAULO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a morning statement the president had an intestinal obstruction and...
HEALTH
SFGate

Brazil's Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning in Sao Paulo, and addressed the press. He had been hospitalized for two days after an intestinal obstruction, which forced him to cut short his vacation. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery.
AMERICAS
#Thomson Reuters#Brazilian#Omicron
AFP

Mexican president doing well despite second Covid bout

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he was doing well despite catching Covid-19 for a second time, reassuring the country that Omicron was a less dangerous variant. Fortunately this is a variant that does not have the level of danger of the Delta variant," Lopez Obrador added, speaking with a croaky voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mexican president says his COVID-19 case is 'like a cold'

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he was hoarse and had a sore throat after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.But López Obrador predicted that “this virus is on its way out” and that “things will get back to normal very soon.” The president appeared on a video feed at the morning press briefing he normally runs at the National Palace in Mexico City He suggested he had the omicron variant, saying “fortunately, this variant does not have the degree of danger that delta did, and I am experiencing that.”López Obrador said he had...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany - RKI institute

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Omicron has become Germany's dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France reports 305,322 new coronavirus cases

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France reported 305,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 370,000 on Tuesday but the seven-day moving average of new cases continued rising to nearly 294,000, health ministry data showed. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

Daniel Ortega was sworn in Monday as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail. "Yes, I swear," said strongman Ortega as he and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice-president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.
POLITICS
Reuters

