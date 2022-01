The wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations associated with the Omicron variant has done little to sway parents who are holding out on vaccinating their eligible kids. About 18 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That represents a steady increase from the beginning of December, when less than 5 percent had been vaccinated. At that point, a vaccine had been available to kids that age for just over a month, and the Omicron variant was beginning to take hold in the United States.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO