The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the playoffs once again — this time, led by a young core that softened the hearts of even the most pessimistic fans. While the Bengals aren't complete strangers to the playoffs (more like cousins you only see on major holidays), they certainly are strangers to winning in the playoffs. Cincinnati has not won a playoff game since Sam Wyche and Boomer Esiason led the Bengals to a 41-14 Wild Card win over the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) Jan. 6, 1991.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO