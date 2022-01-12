ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio guardian arrested after toddler found hog-tied, another in covered playpen

 1 day ago
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A 37-year-old woman was arrested after young children left in her care were reportedly found alone and tied up.

According to KSAT-TV, which cites an arrest affidavit, the children’s grandmother called 911 and asked responders to check on the kids, who were reportedly in a locked bedroom. San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said in an interview officials had to “breach the door” in order to get into the bedroom. Inside, they found a 1-year-old with a black eye and bloody lip. The girl’s hands and feet were bound together. A 2-year-old boy was located inside a playpen that was covered.

"It was like a cage," McManus said.

Additionally, both children were "heavily soiled" and crying.

The children were turned over to CPS and their guardian Priscilla Salais was taken into custody on two counts of child endangerment.

The children’s mother told KSAT that Salais is their stepmother. The kids' parents are reportedly being investigated by Child Protective Services for alleged abuse, and they were temporarily placed in Salais' care. WOAI-TV reports CPS determined their mother was an "inherent risk" to the children, so they were put in foster care.

San Antonio Police shared a video of Salais' walk into custody, and she denied the charges against her. According to KSAT, Salais said people need to get their "facts straight" about the case and she did not do anything wrong.

According to Bexar County Jail records, her bond was set at $75,000 for each count of child endangerment.

