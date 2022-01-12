ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Kentucky school bus gets stuck in floodwater

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WJPF) – Three students were hurt when a school bus got stuck...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Accidents
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#School Bus#Accident#Wjpf

Comments / 0

Community Policy