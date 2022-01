Florida’s the freest state in these United States. Those were the words uttered by Governor DeSantis as he opened his State-of-the-State address kicking off the 2022 legislative session at Florida’s Capitol. Not only was it a key theme of his address, it was also on display in the chamber as most attendees – from staffers to senators hugged and high-fived before the address and loudly applauded throughout it. If you didn’t know we were in a pandemic, you certainly wouldn’t think we were based on yesterday’s festivities. It was unintentional symbolism but to me it was poignant. How many people could be living life every day as though there’s not a pandemic without really worrying about a virus? How many actually are? How many people are making largely unnecessary sacrifices in everyday life in the name of the virus? Best that I’m aware I’ve not had the virus, and I’d prefer not to, but based on University of Florida researchers there’s at least an even money chance that I have. And with UF’s researchers suggesting that by the end of the month at least 70 – 80% of all Floridians will have had COVID-19 on top of and despite 77% having been vaccinated with at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine... Why? Why would all but the most vulnerable make daily sacrifices in their way of life in the name of the virus at this point?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO