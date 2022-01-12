This ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 and how to make the 2022 tax season less nerve-wracking
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Here’s one way Washington is moving to slash seniors’ prescription-drug costs
Amid legislative gridlock, regulatory change would address pharmacy price concessions that jumped 107,000% in a decade to $9.5 billion annually. Read MoreThis ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 — and thousands of positions are available
Wages increased by 4.7% in 2021, according to government data. Read MoreNow is the time to sell your used car — but good luck shopping for one
Used car prices are up 37% compared to last year, according to December’s Consumer Price Index report. Read MoreLast tax season was ‘horrendous,’ says IRS watchdog. Here’s how to make 2022 less nerve-wracking
The IRS has already warned that the 2022 tax season could be ‘frustrating’ for taxpayers. Read More‘There was nothing in our bank account. I didn’t have a backup plan.’ Cut from his team, a football player tackles a new field
Tyler Horn’s dream of playing in the NFL never materialized. So he built a new career as a financial planner. Read MoreThe 2023 BMW iX M60 is a faster, high performance version of the electric SUV
You might love it for its radiant heating, all-wheel drive, sustainability, and speed. Read MoreDon’t think you can build credit? You can—here’s how to get started.
To have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now. Read MoreMy brother-in-law is executor of my late father’s $9 million estate and refuses to give us a full accounting. What can we do?
‘He sent us spreadsheets as a courtesy — and he said that even this is not a requirement.’ Read MoreFounder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period
Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees. Read MoreThere’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them
Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Wells Fargo is also ending some fees. Read More
Comments / 0