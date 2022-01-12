This ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 and how to make the 2022 tax season less nerve-wracking

By Marketwatch

PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY

Here’s one way Washington is moving to slash seniors’ prescription-drug costs

Amid legislative gridlock, regulatory change would address pharmacy price concessions that jumped 107,000% in a decade to $9.5 billion annually. Read More

This ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 — and thousands of positions are available

Wages increased by 4.7% in 2021, according to government data. Read More

Now is the time to sell your used car — but good luck shopping for one

Used car prices are up 37% compared to last year, according to December’s Consumer Price Index report. Read More

Last tax season was ‘horrendous,’ says IRS watchdog. Here’s how to make 2022 less nerve-wracking

The IRS has already warned that the 2022 tax season could be ‘frustrating’ for taxpayers. Read More

‘There was nothing in our bank account. I didn’t have a backup plan.’ Cut from his team, a football player tackles a new field

Tyler Horn’s dream of playing in the NFL never materialized. So he built a new career as a financial planner. Read More

The 2023 BMW iX M60 is a faster, high performance version of the electric SUV

You might love it for its radiant heating, all-wheel drive, sustainability, and speed. Read More

Don’t think you can build credit? You can—here’s how to get started.

To have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now. Read More

My brother-in-law is executor of my late father’s $9 million estate and refuses to give us a full accounting. What can we do?

‘He sent us spreadsheets as a courtesy — and he said that even this is not a requirement.’ Read More

Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees. Read More

There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them

Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Wells Fargo is also ending some fees. Read More