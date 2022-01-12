ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 and how to make the 2022 tax season less nerve-wracking

By Jacob Passy
 21 hours ago
PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

Here’s one way Washington is moving to slash seniors’ prescription-drug costs

Amid legislative gridlock, regulatory change would address pharmacy price concessions that jumped 107,000% in a decade to $9.5 billion annually. Read More

This ‘highest paid’ profession in America pays $200,000 — and thousands of positions are available

Wages increased by 4.7% in 2021, according to government data. Read More

Now is the time to sell your used car — but good luck shopping for one

Used car prices are up 37% compared to last year, according to December’s Consumer Price Index report. Read More

Last tax season was ‘horrendous,’ says IRS watchdog. Here’s how to make 2022 less nerve-wracking

The IRS has already warned that the 2022 tax season could be ‘frustrating’ for taxpayers. Read More

‘There was nothing in our bank account. I didn’t have a backup plan.’ Cut from his team, a football player tackles a new field

Tyler Horn’s dream of playing in the NFL never materialized. So he built a new career as a financial planner. Read More

The 2023 BMW iX M60 is a faster, high performance version of the electric SUV

You might love it for its radiant heating, all-wheel drive, sustainability, and speed. Read More

Don’t think you can build credit? You can—here’s how to get started.

To have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now. Read More

My brother-in-law is executor of my late father’s $9 million estate and refuses to give us a full accounting. What can we do?

‘He sent us spreadsheets as a courtesy — and he said that even this is not a requirement.’ Read More

Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees. Read More

There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them

Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Wells Fargo is also ending some fees. Read More

MarketWatch

Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here's why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don't miss these top stories. There's one 'surprising similarity' between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them. Bank of America plans to end its $35 'non-sufficient funds' fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More 'This is a brilliant move': Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why.
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
WDAM-TV

Tax professionals explain how to navigate 2022 tax season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tax professionals say we're now in the third year of complicated tax seasons. From tax law changes to life changes caused by the pandemic, filing your taxes can be hard get right. Tax preparers say you'll get the regular paperwork like the 1099 and W2...
CNBC

A Harvard-trained economist shares his top 21 money rules: 'Own your home' and 'try to buy in cash'

We all want money — some of us dangerously so. Thankfully, there are simple and powerful ways to get rich without gambling your hard-earned savings. For sure, they won't all just stick in your brain. And many will change over time as Uncle Sam reforms our taxes and benefits, and as new and better financial products come on board. Still, having guiding principles at hand can help you manage your money and achieve financial security.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
newschannel6now.com

IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The IRS has made some changes for the upcoming 2021 tax season as millions of Americans collect their W-2 forms to file taxes. This tax season, there are three major changes in store. One that experts believe will impact families the most is a the monthly child tax credit, which for the first time in IRS history gave families that qualify the option to get monthly payments instead of receiving a lump sum after filing taxes.
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

