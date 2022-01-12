ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Needs A Centralized Fraud Detection System, Franchot Says

By Rachel Menitoff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling for the state to establish a centralized fraud detection center to protect public agencies from would-be scams.

Franchot said state agencies are not immune to fraud, a problem that has become apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic as Maryland has received billions of dollars in federal funding.

While that funding has helped buoy the economy, it has also painted a target on the state’s back.

“It’s constantly trying to play whack-a-mole with the fraudsters who are constantly trying to break into systems,” Franchot told WJZ.

One example the comptroller provided was unemployment claims. He said the Department of Labor has given out $14 billion to people struggling financially, but $2 billion of that was stolen.

“That money should have gone to people in need, who are unemployed, who have no money,” Franchot said. “Instead, it went to our-of-state fraudsters and sometimes they were out of country.”

Franchot said his office has a robust fraud detection system in place, which includes sophisticated data protocols and algorithms. The problem? He said most other agencies don’t have similar systems.

That’s why the comptroller is recommending the state centralize fraud protection, which would help shore up the defenses of agencies that are particularly susceptible to fraud.

“Crooks are attracted to money,” Franchot said. “When you put $70 billion into a state like Maryland, a relatively small state, that’s a lot of targets for these crooks to go after.”

CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 10,587 New Cases Recorded As Hospitalizations Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as Maryland added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, its statewide positivity rate continues to slide, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 34 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals to 3,428. Data show the death toll stands at 12,234 after 63 additional deaths were recorded. With the state reporting 10,587 new cases of COVID-19, a total of 871,936 have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. The percentage of people testing positive fell to 25.45%, a 1.46% decrease. The...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
MARYLAND STATE
