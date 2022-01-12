ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

January 6 committee asks GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily come for an interview and hand over records after his 'very heated' conversation with Trump 'while the violence was underway'

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 23 hours ago

Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol asked Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday to voluntarily answer questions about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the violence.

In its request, the House select committee said McCarthy had previously described a 'very heated conversation' with the president as the bloody events unfolded.

And it pointed to media reports that he also told other Republicans that Trump had admitted ‘some degree of responsibility’ for the attack.

The request seeks information about his conversations with the president 'before, during and after' the riot as lawmakers try to understand Trump's motivations.

The panel has already interviewed about 300 people and issued subpoenas to more than 40 as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack.

'You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th,' wrote its chairman Bennie Thompson to McCarthy.

The House Jan 6 committee has asked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for his cooperation, citing his 'very heated conversation' with President Trump as the violence unfolded
Committee chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to McCarthy on Wednesday asking for help with various topics, including his conversations with the president 'before, during and after' the riot
Thompson told reporters he would consider a subpoena if McCarthy declined his request

He went on to point out that McCarthy himself had said publicly that the president bore responsibility.

'Further, you shared an account of your communications with President Trump with a local news outlet in your district, which reported that you had a “very heated conversation” with the President as the riot was taking place, and urged the President to “get help” to the Capitol,' wrote Thompson.

'Many similar reports appear on and after January 6th from a number of other news organizations.

'And, in addition to all of those published accounts — which each appear consistent with your public statements at the time — Politico reported that you shared an even greater degree of detail with your colleagues in a widely attended conference call on January 11th.

'On that call, according to the report, you stated that President Trump had admitted “some degree of responsibility” for January 6th in his one-on-one conversations with you.'

McCarthy is the third member of Congress the committee has approached for voluntary information.

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry have rejected the requests. Jordan dismissed the committee as 'illegitimate.'

Thompson told reporters he would consider issuing a subpoena if McCarthy did not comply voluntarily.

The committee has already issued dozens of subpoenas to try to get those close to the former president to testify about the days leading up to the Capitol riot.

The panel has already interviewed about 300 people and issued subpoenas to more than 40 as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack

On Tuesday, Thompson said that he was also looking to speak to Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

'He's an integral part of whatever happens,' he said.

At the same time the House committee subpoenaed Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz - both advisers to Donald Trump's son Don Jr - and Ross Worthington, a staffer who the committee said wrote part of the president's speech on Jan 6.

Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, was indicted on contempt of Congress charges after refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena, and his trial is now set to being July 18.

The House also voted last month to recommend holding former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt, but he has not yet been indicted by the Justice Department.

The committee's members have said they will consider passing any evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the U.S. Justice Department.

Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase the political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president for his actions last year.

