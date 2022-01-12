ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For America to truly be the land of the free, elections need to actually be free

By Bill Gindlesperger
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 23 hours ago

Voter restrictions have been around for as long as our country itself.

When America was founded, voting was restricted to white male property owners. The Constitution left voting rights to the states. This resulted from a compromise over slavery and inexperience by our founding fathers with a representative democracy.

In the 1820s things changed and property qualifications for voting began to be eliminated. The 15th and 19th Amendments to the Constitution granted the right to vote to Black men and to women. During the following hundred years Black people continued to suffer under Jim Crow laws that permitted intimidation, violence, literacy tests, poll taxes, grandfather clauses and other tools of aggression. These were used to prevent minority populations in the South from voting.

Then came the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which resolved some of those restrictions, but certainly not all of them.

In 2013 a Supreme Court decision weakened the federal government position in moving the population toward free elections. This led backwards to a new slate of state laws enacting voter ID requirements, closed polling stations, restrictions on voting by mail and limited voting hours.

Today we think of ourselves as living in the land of the free where people are treated fairly, have the right to vote and are in charge of their own destinies. It would be unfair to say this is not true, but it certainly would be accurate to say this does not apply to all Americans.

To ensure our future, it is imperative that we understand the history of our freedom and what still needs to be done.

Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was framed that "Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed." Twelve years later when the U.S. Constitution was adopted, standards for voting rights were left up to the states with no federal requirement. As a result, white Anglo-Saxon Protestant males who owned property and were older than 21 were the only group allowed to vote.

In 1868 the 13th Amendment granted citizenship and “protection under the laws” to all U.S. born and naturalized people, while prohibiting slavery.

Then two years later in 1870 the 15th Amendment was ratified. Black men were granted the right to vote, and Congress gained the power to enforce that right. However, laws, including poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses, were enacted in mostly Southern states, suppressing Black voting rights for another hundred years until 1965.

In the meantime, in 1920 the 19th Amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. However, the 19th Amendment did not stop Southern states and some others from restricting minority women from voting through the passage of discriminatory laws

In 1924 Congress enacted the Indian Citizenship Act, granting the right to vote to Native Americans born in the United States. Even then some states continued to bar Native Americans from voting.

In 1943 while the U.S. and China cooperated as allies during World War II, the Chinese Exclusion Act , which since 1882 had barred Chinese people from becoming citizens was repealed. Chinese immigrants and their American-born families became eligible to vote.

More recently, in 1961 the 23rd Amendment was adopted, granting District of Columbia residents the right to vote in Presidential elections.

The 24th Amendment followed, prohibiting the use of poll taxes in federal elections.

Then, finally, President Lyndon Johnson signed the long-overdue Voting Rights Act of 1965. This banned literacy tests and enforced the 15th Amendment on a federal level. The 15th Amendment had prohibited the federal government and each state from denying or abridging a citizen's right to vote "on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude." But without federal enforcement, it fell on deaf ears in many states.

In 1971 the 26th Amendment was signed by President Richard Nixon, granting the right to vote to U.S. citizens who are 18 or older.

In 1975 President Gerald Ford signed into law a number of changes to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 including a permanent ban on literacy tests and other discriminatory voting requirements, and a requirement for voting districts with significant numbers of non-English-speaking voters to be provided with instructions or assistance in registering and voting.

In 1982 P resident Ronald Reagan extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years and made voting easier for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Then in 1984 voting was made easier by the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act , which required polling places in federal elections to be accessible for people with disabilities and the elder.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. This requires states to allow their motor vehicle agencies to offer voter registration opportunities, offer mail-in voter registration applications, maintain current and accurate voter registration lists and opportunities to register to vote at certain state and local offices.

In 2002 President George W. Bush enacted the Help America Vote Act that mandated that the U.S. Election Assistance Commission improve and certify voting equipment and maintain the National Voter Registration form and administer a national elections clearinghouse with shared practices.

In 2013 voting rights in the U.S. took a step backwards when the Supreme Court reversed a number of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

As we skip forward to today, a number of state legislatures are enacting new laws making it harder to cast a ballot. These new measures target voting by mail, which a record number of Americans used in 2020.

In Georgia the legislature enacted a law that adds complex requirements to registering and voting, restricts the availability of absentee ballot drop boxes, criminalizes providing food and water to people standing in line at a polling place. Florida, too, enacted a law that also restricts voting. Texas passed a law which adds draconian requirements to voting and empowers partisan poll watchers.

It has been a long hard road stretching 250 years toward free elections. And still we have not reached our destination. As long as we see voting restrictions as a way to get our way over others who may think differently than we do, we will remain in this quagmire of suppressing the will of our fellow citizens. If we truly believe that America is the home of the free, then we need to act accordingly. Put an end to suppressing voters. Let freedom finally ring.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx software coordinates and drives communication, specifying, approval, procurement or production, reporting and activities necessary to obtaining direct mail, marketing materials, promo and all other printing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: For America to truly be the land of the free, elections need to actually be free

