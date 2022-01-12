ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul Announces $7 Million Awarded in Round Two of New York's Workforce Development Initiative

42 Organizations to Receive Funding for Workforce Development Awards. Will Fund In-Demand Skills Training for More Than 2,550 New Yorkers. Additional Applications Accepted on Rolling Basis with Training Organizations Strongly Encouraged to Apply at: workforcedevelopment.ny.gov. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 42 organizations across the state have been awarded...

