ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘MISTER PET-TIS!’

courier-record.com
 2 days ago

BUT DIST. 3 REP RETURNS AFTER PLEA FROM CHAIRThe new year in Nottoway appears to be...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
PETS
KTVB

Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

Dogs sometimes exhibit unusual behaviors that might raise some important questions about your dog's overall health and demeanor. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PETS
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mister#Pets#Log In#Local News#Dist#Nottoway
Corbin Times Tribune

Guide to adopting a shelter dog

Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PETS
akc.org

Meet the Russian Toy: AKC’s Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

It’s one of the American Kennel Club’s smallest recognized breeds, but the Russian Toy is seldom overlooked with its substance and splash. Petite (up to 6 ½ pounds) and personable, it is now fully recognized as a member of the Toy Group after three years in the Miscellaneous Class and AKC companion events such as Agility, Obedience, Rally, Nose Work, Fast Cat, and Tracking. Along with the Mudi, the Russian Toy is one of two breeds recognized as of January 1.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

How to train your puppy at home to be an obedient dog

Puppies love to learn. It’s why they sniff your hands and couch and romp around your home, exploring every inch of their new space to find the comfiest spots to nap and play. At some point, it’s essential that pet parents begin a more structured puppy obedience training regimen. Training your puppy can be a bonding experience, and it helps build confidence and reduces the number of pups re-homed or returned to shelters. The experience should always be a positive and fun one. It’s not about changing a pet’s playful and curious demeanor but putting them in the best position to succeed and live a safe and healthy life.
PETS
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;. Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

Your Family May Need this Pup in Your Lives

It's the time of year for giving... or "newness". And maybe what you and your family needs in your life is a new furry family member. Naya is at the Tri-Country Humane Society and she might be just the thing that will make everything complete. She is about 2 years old, loves kids, other pets and is completely treat driven. Kate, a representative from the TCHS says that this dog is completely motivated by treats and food. She recently had a litter of puppies, about 8 or 9 of them, and they have all been adopted. Now, mama just needs a home.
PETS
republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Friendly border collie mix named Malu still looking for his forever home

‘Tis the season to reflect on 2021 and remember all the wonderful dogs and cats who, due to the Tribune’s Pet Tales column, found homes. Each of these critters was being overlooked, but because of you, nearly all of them were adopted — thank you, Tribune staff and Pet Tales readers.
PETS
petsplusmag.com

AKC Adds 2 Dog Breeds

NEW YORK — The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. The additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199. “We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join...
ANIMALS
inkfreenews.com

Pets Of The Week

PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Dakota is a five-year-old, neutered, male Australian Shepherd mix. He has a dark fur coat and weighs 49 pounds. Dakota is full of love. He needs to be the only...
PIERCETON, IN
Valley News

Heavenly Horse Haven in Need of Volunteers

Heavenly Horse Haven equine rescue owner Gina Perrin and her husband Mike are in need of volunteers to assist at the ranch, due to health issues she is struggling with at this time. Known for her kindness for animals, perfectly organized ranch and generosity for those in need, Perrin could now use some assistance with the daily chores at the rescue. Volunteers are invaluable sources of support for the ranch. Regular help is needed, but also those who can come for a day are very much appreciated. They can help by doing regular things such as feeding, washing, brushing the animals, cleaning their pens, and giving them water. “The one ranch hand and Gina’s sweet husband, Mike, are overwhelmed by the daily care of the animals,” volunteer Beth Tulk said. “They are working 10 ho.
ANIMALS
Otis Adams

Genius Dogs: Isaac Newtons of the Doggy World

Every dog mom and dad believes their pup is 'such a smart doggy - yes he is', but the genius of some dogs is undeniable. As we humans have our Paul Morphy and Isaac Newton, dogs have Rico and Chaser.
WPFO

Fur-Ever Friend: Willow the dog at Midcoast Humane

Meet Willow! Midcoast Humane says she enjoys long walks and hikes, snuggling on the couch, and playing games to stimulate her beautiful mind. The shelter says she needs to be the only pet so she can have all the attention. If Willow sounds like a good fit for you, please...
PETS
DogTime

Dog Training: Walking On-Leash

Walking your dog safely and calmly takes training! Check out what master trainer Ian Dunbar has to say about teaching your dog good leash manners. The post Dog Training: Walking On-Leash appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Herald-Tribune

Adopt me!

Momma Kitty, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair, is available for adoption through Cat Depot, 2542 17th St., Sarasota. For more information, call 941-366-2404 or visit catdepot.org. To have a shelter pet featured on this page, please submit the animal’s name, photo and information at heraldtribune.com/submit.
SARASOTA, FL
fox8tv.com

Holiday Pets

It happens each year over the holidays. Animals given as gifts. Unfortunately, many of those pets find themselves in a shelter looking for a new home. Douglas Braff visited an animal shelter in Blair County today to learn more about this issue. Each year for the holidays, many folks will...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy