‘MISTER PET-TIS!’

Heavenly Horse Haven equine rescue owner Gina Perrin and her husband Mike are in need of volunteers to assist at the ranch, due to health issues she is struggling with at this time. Known for her kindness for animals, perfectly organized ranch and generosity for those in need, Perrin could now use some assistance with the daily chores at the rescue. Volunteers are invaluable sources of support for the ranch. Regular help is needed, but also those who can come for a day are very much appreciated. They can help by doing regular things such as feeding, washing, brushing the animals, cleaning their pens, and giving them water. “The one ranch hand and Gina’s sweet husband, Mike, are overwhelmed by the daily care of the animals,” volunteer Beth Tulk said. “They are working 10 ho.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO