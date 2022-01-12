Arab City Schools reinstates mask requirement starting Thursday

ARAB, Ala. – Everyone who visits an Arab City Schools campus will be required to wear a mask starting on Thursday, January 13.

The school system announced the new requirement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying the rise of the Omicron variant and its level of contagiousness has created a spike in their number of positive COVID-19 cases.

School officials said the requirement will last through Friday, January 21 and everyone regardless of vaccination status should be prepared to wear a mask on campus.

They also said they will continue to monitor the data and make changes based on conditions.

The requirement also applies to extracurricular activities and events on ACS campuses.

