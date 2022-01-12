ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg porch pirate pleads guilty at preliminary hearing

By Avery Van Etten
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shamont Sapp, who abc27 viewers helped identify , pleaded guilty at his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 12, to charges of theft by unlawful taking related to an incident of porch piracy in Harrisburg last November.

In November, a viewer sent abc27 a doorbell camera video of a man stealing a package from his porch. Several other viewers identified the man, who was recorded wearing a colorful jacket, as Shamont Sapp.

The package only contained boxer shorts and socks, but Sapp has a lengthy criminal history. At the time of the incident in November, he was out on bail for bank robbery charges, and he still faces trial for that. Sapp’s criminal record dates back to the 1980s, and he has been in and out of prison several times. As of Wednesday, Sapp remains in the Dauphin County Prison.

