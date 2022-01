BULLEAD CITY, Ariz. — An Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada, police in Arizona said. The Bullhead City Police Department said Ryan Clark, 37, of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday after leaving a hotel in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, of Medford.

