Aerodyne and Astralution: Tackling the Scandinavian Energy Sector

By Miriam McNabb
 23 hours ago

Aerodyne and Astralution Partner to Grow Scandinavian Energy Sector. The world’s leading Drone Services Provider and DT3 (Drone Technology, Data Technology, and Digital Transformation) company, Aerodyne Group, has entered into a partnership with Norway-based drone technology provider Astralution. The two companies are collaborating to bring leading Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)...

irmagazine.com

ESG in the energy sector: Investors more concerned than corporates about challenges

Energy sector investors place greater weight on challenges to a new-energy transition than do corporate executives, according to research from Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD). Despite being the sector that is arguably under the biggest ESG spotlight, researchers from the international law firm describe the ESG mindset of the energy sector as being in the ‘early days’.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
voiceofmuscatine.com

Economist concerned about energy sector’s impact on farm costs

Economist concerned about energy sector’s impact on farm costs. January 11, 2022 By Larry Lee Filed Under: Ag Credit/Lending, Ag economy. An ag economist says one of the areas of the economy that concerns him is the current trend in the energy complex. Virginia Tech Professor Emeritus Dr. David Kohl says he’s seeing more divestment in fossil fuels and more investment in green energy, and it’s causing higher fuel prices. “So I don’t see this one going away. As a matter of fact, we’re playing right into the hands of OPEC and Russia, and so any disruption in those areas of the world could continue to keep these oil and energy prices high.”
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Breaking Down the Energy Sector Reveals Not All Oil Stocks are the Same

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released before the open, revealing that inflation grew 7% year-over-year, but core CPI grew at 5.5% year-over-year and 0.6% month-over-month. Inflation hasn’t grown this quickly in 40 years. While the 10-year Treasury (TNX) yield traded 0.29% higher on the news, equity index futures actually traded higher after the CPI report.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Pampa Energía Is An Interesting Speculative Play In The Argentinian Energy Sector

PAM is a consolidated energy company operating in gas and oil production, hydro, wind and thermal generation, gas and electricity transmission and petrochemicals. Pampa Energía (PAM) is an Argentinian diversified player in the country's energy market. Pampa participates in oil and gas production, gas transportation, electricity generation (hydro, thermal and renewable), electricity transportation, and petrochemicals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DRONELIFE

ANRA in the EU: Estonia Base Allows Company to “Engage and Collaborate”

Today, airspace management leader ANRA Technologies announced the formation of ANRA Technologies OÜ, a European Union public limited-liability company. The new company will enable ANRA to take part in member activities as a business based in the European Union. ANRA Technologies OÜ will be able to conduct business in different European countries under a single set of rules without the need to create a network of subsidiaries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Energy bills: Fix insulation to tackle cost of heating, PM told

Better insulation could save UK households more than £500 a year on energy bills, according to a group of business organisations and charities. The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group is calling on the prime minister to prioritise energy saving through home improvements. It could save the UK £7.8bn a year,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

German energy giant Uniper gets US$11 billion for margin calls

(Jan 5): German energy giant Uniper SE was forced to borrow billions to pay down margin calls — the collateral that exchanges require to back up trades — as European gas and electricity prices rallied. Uniper got additional loans totaling 10 billion euros (US$11.3 billion) from its Finnish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Denmark looks to hydrogen to power domestic air travel by 2030

Denmark has announced that it will do away with fossil fuel used in all domestic flight operations by 2030, in a bid to meet its climate goals. Denmark is eyeing a 70 percent reduction in total CO2 emissions by 2030, in comparison with those recorded in 1990. Denmark Prime Minister...
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Industry Week

Supply Chain and Sustainability Strategy Predictions for 2022

In 2021, as COVID-19 strained global supply chains, manufacturers faced worsening environmental conditions including flooding, drought and destructive storms. These concerns can be connected. Manufacturers seeking to reshore supply chains have the simultaneous opportunity to consider new and more environmentally friendly options, speaking to consumers’ increasing awareness and sensitivity toward...
INDUSTRY
helpnetsecurity.com

Why the UK’s energy sector is fragile and ripe to cyber attacks

For the first time in a generation, the UK is in the middle of an unprecedented supply chain crisis, and in recent weeks, we have seen very clearly the immediate and far-reaching impacts of it. Whether it’s the shortage of truck drivers prompting panic-buying at fuel stations that required military intervention, or the ramp up of materials and goods stockpiling UK businesses are doing to cope with shortages during the festive season, never has the UK’s supply chain system been stretched so thin. There are real fears this could rip through an economy that has only just started recovering from COVID-19.
ECONOMY
seeitmarket.com

Is The Energy Sector (XLE) Nearing Inflection Point?

The coronavirus era has enjoyed higher stock prices, while also seeing higher energy and food prices. This is an odd dilemma… often referred to as inflation. It happens, yet often for different reasons. And right now we are seeing a wildly different set of reasons. We are living through a very difficult period in time. That said, let’s discuss the energy sector and the prospects of higher energy prices.
BUSINESS

