Aerodyne and Astralution: Tackling the Scandinavian Energy Sector

Economist concerned about energy sector’s impact on farm costs. January 11, 2022 By Larry Lee Filed Under: Ag Credit/Lending, Ag economy. An ag economist says one of the areas of the economy that concerns him is the current trend in the energy complex. Virginia Tech Professor Emeritus Dr. David Kohl says he’s seeing more divestment in fossil fuels and more investment in green energy, and it’s causing higher fuel prices. “So I don’t see this one going away. As a matter of fact, we’re playing right into the hands of OPEC and Russia, and so any disruption in those areas of the world could continue to keep these oil and energy prices high.”

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO