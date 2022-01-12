16-year-old shot in car during attempted robbery on Tanner Street

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police were called to the 6400 block of Tanner Street on Jan. 11 in reference to one person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the teen was shot in a car after a person walked up to the car demanding money, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The unknown person started to shoot inside the car, hitting the 16-year-old passenger.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two 17-year-olds who were in the car at the time of the shooting were not harmed.

Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.