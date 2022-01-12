ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 panel asks House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about Donald Trump, Mark Meadows

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3hTZ_0dk1DAuB00

WASHINGTON – The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday for information about his communications with former President Donald Trump.

But McCarthy said he wouldn't cooperate with the committee, which he argued was just trying to hurt Democrats' political opponents.

“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," McCarthy said.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said McCarthy told a news outlet in his California district that he had a “very heated conversation” with Trump on Jan. 6. Thompson also said McCarthy spoke with Trump on Jan. 11 about the potential for censure, impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment.

Thompson said McCarthy was reportedly communicating with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack and with Trump while the building was under siege.

Thompson said McCarthy explained to his former House colleague that efforts to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden that day were “doomed to fail.”

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6th attack," Thompson said in a letter to McCarthy.

The committee asked for a meeting Feb. 3 or 4, or during the week of Feb. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OYI3_0dk1DAuB00
Kevin McCarthy broke Nancy's Pelosi's previous record long House speech by speaking for over eight hours. HOUSE TV

The letter to McCarthy marks the third request for voluntary cooperation from fellow House members as the committee files subpoenas to top Trump aides. The committee is investigating what led to the Jan. 6 attack and what happened that day.

McCarthy initially said Trump "bears responsibility" for the attack. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler , R-Wash., has said McCarthy told lawmakers that Trump seemed unconcerned with the violence during the siege.

More: ‘This is insane.’ Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

Since then, McCarthy has called the committee partisan and illegitimate since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to appoint two of his nominees to the panel.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said when the committee was created.

The committee is also seeking information from one of those nominees, Rep. Jim Jordan , R-Ohio, who communicated with Trump on Jan. 6 and refused to cooperate.

Meadows initially cooperated with the committee and then refused . He provided texts to the panel that revealed the White House knew about the extent of violence at the Capitol and that Trump allies including his son, Donald Trump Jr., implored the president to call off the mob. The House cited Meadows for contempt and the Justice Department is considering whether to charge him criminally.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 panel asks House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about Donald Trump, Mark Meadows

Comments / 46

army wife
22h ago

we know he was in on this or has info.i dont get how so many ppl don't believe it or have blinders on.if these ppl r truly innocent then prove it so we can close this chapter

Reply(6)
22
bite me Trump
21h ago

The Committee is just setting all these co-conspitors up for Department of Justice for refusing to cooperate. The Committee already has a list of all of them. When they are done all they will do is send conclusion of investigation to Dept of Justice. The million dollar question is : Will they go after them all. Including the coward Trump.

Reply(5)
16
Donna Sullivan
21h ago

Little Kevin has already had his orders handed to him...he knows to either keep quiet or lie, else the position he covets will never be his.

Reply(2)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Capitol riot committee requests information from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information about his conversations with former president Donald Trump during the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson made the request to Mr McCarthy on Wednesday in a letter asking the California Republican to voluntary provide information to the committee’s probe into “the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto” and proposed that he meet with the committee on 3 or 4 February.“We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House GOP Leader McCarthy hauls in a record $72M last year

EXCLUSIVE: Accumulating resources as he aims to win back the House of Representatives majority in November's midterm elections, House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy brought in an off-election year record $72.4 million in fundraising in 2021. McCarthy's 2021 fundraising haul, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, broke the odd-year...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#Gop#Republican#Democrats#House
MarketWatch

Jan. 6 committee asks House Minority Leader McCarthy for interview

The House panel probing the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, reports said. The California Republican is a top ally of former President Donald Trump. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information to the panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack, according to the Associated Press and other media.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
KTLA

Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol

The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who has called the former Senate majority leader a “great American,” paid silent tribute, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Liz Cheney accuses McCarthy of ‘clearly trying to cover up what happened’ on January 6

Rep Liz Cheney accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of trying to cover up what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January of last year.Ms Cheney, who serves as the vice chairwoman of the select committee investigating the riot, made the remarks to CNN after Mr McCarthy rebuffed a request by the committee to provide information.“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Not Planning to Cooperate With Panel Investigating Capitol Riots

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riots has issued more subpoenas including one for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy said he will not cooperate with the request from the committee hours after the panel asked him to voluntarily provide information including details about former President Trump’s state of mind during the attack and in the weeks after. McCarthy expressed belief that the committee is not ‘conducting a legitimate investigation’ citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of some of his picks to serve on the panel and he claims it is not ‘serving any legislative purpose.’
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

348K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy