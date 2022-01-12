Carl Bernstein says Jan. 6 committee 'has the goods' on Trump: 'In excess of anything we saw in Watergate'

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says the House committee investigating the Capitol riot "has the goods" on former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The journalist made the comment during an appearance Wednesday on CNN, reacting to news the Jan. 6 panel asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about his communications with Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Investigators "know what McCarthy said to a large extent to Donald Trump on Jan. 6," Bernstein said, judging by what was in Chairman Bennie Thompson's letter.

Bernstein said it is clear that McCarthy, a California Republican, has been telling lies about the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, and predicted the congressman will stonewall the inquiry.

"We have a real conspiracy, a real cover-up, real stonewalling, in excess of anything we saw in Watergate," he added in remarks to host Jake Tapper.

