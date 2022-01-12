ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Bernstein says Jan. 6 committee 'has the goods' on Trump: 'In excess of anything we saw in Watergate'

By Daniel Chaitin
 23 hours ago

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says the House committee investigating the Capitol riot "has the goods" on former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The journalist made the comment during an appearance Wednesday on CNN, reacting to news the Jan. 6 panel asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about his communications with Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Investigators "know what McCarthy said to a large extent to Donald Trump on Jan. 6," Bernstein said, judging by what was in Chairman Bennie Thompson's letter.

Bernstein said it is clear that McCarthy, a California Republican, has been telling lies about the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, and predicted the congressman will stonewall the inquiry.

"We have a real conspiracy, a real cover-up, real stonewalling, in excess of anything we saw in Watergate," he added in remarks to host Jake Tapper.

talkn2myslf
22h ago

it doesn't matter because you will never get trump supporters to even look at the facts, instead they will run to their favorite right wing media hacks to be fed the propaganda they desire

President TaliBiden
22h ago

Sure they do. If there was anything to be had on Trump, it would have already been given to the media.

patriot63
21h ago

This guy went on breathlessly about Russia collusion more evidence and worse than Watergate for two fricken years. He a had been put him out to pasture. Please

