Bernalillo County to update emergency management plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is adopting the latest plan to deal with natural and human-caused disasters. Tuesday night, the commission unanimously approved the latest version of the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Hazard Mitigation plan.

It includes specific details on how to handle flash floods, drought, winter storms, and wildfire, along with measures to address cyber attacks and public health emergencies. County, city, Los Ranchos and Tijeras officials worked with the Arroyo Flood Control Authority to update the plan.

