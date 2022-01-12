Bernalillo County to update emergency management plan
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is adopting the latest plan to deal with natural and human-caused disasters. Tuesday night, the commission unanimously approved the latest version of the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Hazard Mitigation plan.
Story continues below
- Weather: Warm and sunny Thursday with high clouds increasing
- Crime: Officers take stand in hearing of teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
- Trending: Cyber attack causes Albuquerque Public Schools to cancel classes Thursday
- KRQE En Español: Martes 11 de Enero 2022
- Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: The long wait for justice in Victoria Martens’ case
It includes specific details on how to handle flash floods, drought, winter storms, and wildfire, along with measures to address cyber attacks and public health emergencies. County, city, Los Ranchos and Tijeras officials worked with the Arroyo Flood Control Authority to update the plan.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0