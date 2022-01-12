ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

School bus overturns in Guilford County, 16-year-old taken to hospital

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg5CR_0dk1BTe000

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school bus overturned on Wednesday afternoon, and a student was taken to the hospital, according to State Highway Patrol.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The crash happened around 4:57 p.m. on Smithwood Road in Liberty near the intersection of Lowe Mail Road.

A 16-year-old student and the driver, later identified by state troopers as a 74-year-old old Julian woman, were on the Southeast High School bus at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the driver was on Smithwood Road after leaving Southeast High School and preparing to drop off her final student.

The bus swerved off the road to the right and hit a driveway culvert then went across the road and overturned.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Investigators say charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Smithwood Road was closed for around three hours, and troopers cleared the scene at 7:23 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police seek person suspected of ‘severely’ beating 2 elderly people, stealing car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking a suspect in an assault and robbery, according to crime stoppers. According to a post on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook, a man is suspected of robbing and “severely” beating two elderly people in the parking lot of the Walmart Express on Harvey Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim walks into Greensboro hospital with gunshot wound, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering after being shot, police say. Greensboro police were called to an area hospital around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report that someone had walked into the hospital after being shot. Police say this shooting happened in the area of Murchie Street and Redor Street. This investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, NC
Guilford County, NC
Accidents
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Traffic Accident#Wghp#State Highway Patrol#Fox8 Mobile#Southeast High School#Moses Cone Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX8 News

FBI, National Park Service looking for witnesses after homicide along Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WNCT) – FBI Charlotte and the National Park Service are seeking information from the public to assist in a homicide investigation. On October 9, 2021, the body of 33-year-old Josue Calderon of Rhode Island, was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock. Agents have determined Calderon traveled with […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
FOX8 News

3 Guilford County schools on remote learning due to overnight power outage

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three schools in Guilford County are on remote learning Wednesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Hairston Middle, Falkener Elementary and Herbin Metz Education Center will be on remote learning Wednesday. From the release, there was apparently a power outage overnight in the area that has impacted these schools. Students will […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy