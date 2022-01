Democrat Sadaf Jaffer will become the first Asian American woman and the first Muslim to serve in the New Jersey Legislature when she takes office this afternoon. While seniority has little importance in Trenton, Jaffer will take office just before two new assemblywomen from the 37th district. By tradition, freshmen lawmakers are sworn in in order of their districts – and in alphabetical order if an Assembly district has more than one new lawmaker.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO