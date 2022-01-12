ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons camp meets with Philadelphia 76ers brass, team determined to trade star

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDnQ6_0dk19sTa00

It appears that embattled Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons is no closer to a return after sitting out the first 39 games of the NBA season.

Simmons has been away from the Sixers after an off-season filled with a trade request and further rifts between the three-time All-Star and his organization.

Now comes this note from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicating that Simmons’ camp, led by agent Rich Paul, met with Philadelphia’s brass on Wednesday. The report says that nothing has changed in the disconnect and that the 76ers are “determined to bring back a significant player in (a) trade.”

It now seems rather clear that Ben Simmons has in fact played his final game as a member of the 76ers’ organization.

The former first-round pick stepped away from the team early in the season due to mental health issues. That came after he sat out training camp and the preseason, leading to both extensive fines and a suspension being levied in the 25-year-old’s direction.

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Is a Ben Simmons trade now inevitable?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0vFq_0dk19sTa00
Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With less than a month to go before the NBA trade deadline, it seems rather obvious that Philadelphia will do whatever is in its power to move the All-Star guard. Meeting with his reps at this stage in the calendar year is a tell.

The question now becomes whether a team will offer up a package to the liking of front office head Daryl Morey. Previously, Philadelphia overshot its asking price in a Simmons trade. That included demanding four first-round picks, James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors.

Now, it appears that Morey and Co. have backed off that hard line stance. He now has roughly 25 players he’s willing to trade Simmons for.

  • Ben Simmons stats: 15.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.7 SPG, 56% shooting

Previous reports indicated that the 76ers are looking to potentially attach Tobias Harris and his contract in any potential Simmons trade . That could complicate things given Harris’ five-year, $180 million contract. It could also lead to a broader three-team trade.

Related: Ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios

While Harris’ contract is not necessarily a net negative, he’s a darn good player. The former first-round pick is averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 46% shooting this season.

As for Simmons, there’s been interest in his services over the past several months. Most recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings have been bandied about as potential destinations.

Any deal sending Simmons to Minneapolis would include D’Angelo Russell and other parts heading to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox would likely be part of a deal sending Simmons to California’s capital city.

Stay tuned. This promises to get real interesting ahead of the February 10 NBA trade deadline.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
NBC Sports

Report: 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons

The previous report on the 76ers’ intermittent fining of Ben Simmons came nearly two months ago, when they reportedly fined him for not joining the team on a road trip. This prolonged silence has been a far cry from the daily drama over how Simmons was handling his mental health, how the team was handling his mental health and what that meant about his salary.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#Sixers#Espn#The Atlanta Hawks#Wells Fargo Center#The Golden State Warriors
dcsportsking.com

Kyle Kuzma has hilarious reaction to report of 76ers trying to trade Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma had a hilarious reaction to a report that the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to package forward Tobias Harris in any Ben Simmons trade. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears reported the 76ers want to include Harris in a Simmons trade. Trading the pair of household names would certainly move the needle. However, trying to move their two mega salaries may be daunting as Kuzma pointed out.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Interested in Ben Simmons

After initially reporting that the Sixers’ preferred outcome would be to keep Ben Simmons through this season, longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein now says that teams around the league are skeptical about that stance. Stein also reported that the Hawks are in the mix for Simmons, which ESPN’s Brian...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

NBA Rumors: 76ers' Ben Simmons Trade Talks Involve Tobias Harris Now

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Major Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

There’s a major trade rumor involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons floating around on Tuesday. The Sixers have yet to find an adequate trade partner and package for Simmons. Daryl Morey has long said he expects a superstar player in return. The only issue is Simmons isn’t exactly superstar material right now.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Ben Simmons's Agent Meets With 76ers Over All-Star's Future

As the NBA season approaches its halfway mark, there appears to be no imminent resolution to the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand reportedly met with Simmons's agent, Rich Paul, on Wednesday to discuss the 25-year-old's future.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy