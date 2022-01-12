ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer lays out strategy for voting rights debate

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ox073_0dk17Bbb00

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered new details on Wednesday for how he would bring up voting rights legislation, the first step in a fight over the Senate filibuster.

Schumer sent a memo to Senate Democrats outlining how he would bring up a bill this week that combines sweeping election overhauls and voting rights legislation.

Schumer is planning to use Senate procedure to bypass a 60-vote requirement typically needed to start debate by considering the bill as a “message,” a loophole that lets them bypass how many times they need to break a filibuster.

The bill will still need 60 votes before it can ultimately pass, meaning Republicans will still have the chance to block it.

But Schumer is hoping that using the alternate pathway will at least allow Democrats to have a debate on voting rights legislation.

“With this procedure, we will finally have an opportunity to debate voting rights legislation – something that Republicans have thus far denied,” Schumer wrote.

“Of course, to ultimately end debate and pass the voting rights legislation, we will need 10 Republicans to join us – which we know from past experience will not happen – or we will need to change the Senate rules as has been done many times before,” he added.

Schumer’s memo comes as he pledged to force a vote on election-related legislation. The bill he’ll bring up, which is expected to pass the House as soon as Wednesday, will combine the Freedom to Vote Act, which would overhaul federal elections, with a separate proposal named after the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) that would expand the Voting Rights Act.

Both have previously been blocked in the Senate. Once Republicans block the bill being passed by the House this week, Schumer has vowed that he will move to try to change the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation to advance in the Senate.

Schumer doesn’t lay out in the memo how he would try to change the Senate’s filibuster or when the votes will be. He has repeatedly said it will take place by Monday, Jan. 17.

To change the rules they need the support of all 50 Democratic senators, something they don’t yet have. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) haven’t yet said they will vote to change the rules on a simple majority.

Democrats also haven’t yet landed on how they will try to change the filibuster.

One option includes moving to a talking filibuster, where opponents could delay the bill for as long as they could hold the floor, but legislation would ultimately be able to pass with a simple majority. They are also mulling a carveout that would exempt voting rights legislation from needing 60 votes.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Federal Elections#Republicans#House
Axios

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Kyrsten Sinema Says She Opposes Filibuster Rules Changes Needed To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her opposition to changing 60-vote threshold as a way to pass voting rights legislation, underscoring how highly unlikely it is the bills will pass. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has initiated a process to bring the legislation to the floor for debate, but the path likely hinges on ultimately changing the filibuster rules to pass the bills by simple majority. Sinema and another moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), have been unwilling to change the rules without bipartisan buy in, something that isn’t likely to happen. “Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line vote with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Arizona Mirror

Sinema won’t back changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday appeared to end a drive by Democrats to change the Senate’s filibuster rules and pass major voting rights legislation. Sinema said during a Senate floor speech that she believed any changes to the filibuster would continue to create political division, despite her concerns over a wave […] The post Sinema won’t back changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy