ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Paterson ramps up fire safety inspections in wake of deadly Bronx fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCXpI_0dk1782f00

The Paterson Fire Department is increasing its inspections inside residential buildings in the wake of a deadly fire in the Bronx over the weekend.

They say that the aggressive program will save lives.

Like all 39 high-rise buildings in Paterson, the Governor Paterson Towers is inspected every year. But officials did an extra check of the building on Wednesday as part of the new campaign. It is in direct response to the fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people.

“The unspeakable tragedy in New York underscores the importance of fire safety in our most populated buildings,” says Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Paterson fire officials plan to visit all of the city’s high-rise, mid-rise and multilevel buildings to double-check that all safety systems are working – including fire hydrants and hookups, smoke and fire alarms, and fire safety doors.

“A quick inspection because it’s on everyone’s mind,” says Capt. Herbert Eggers. “Fresh on everyone’s mind.”

RELATED: Authorities ID all 17 victims in Bronx apartment fire

Since the Bronx fire, there has been a lot of mention of self-closing doors and why it is so important that they stay shut.

“If smoke barrier doors aren’t working…or are disabled, it gives fire oxygen for it to burn and smoke a route to travel to get out and into the rest of the building,” says Eggers.

Many buildings in Paterson have magnetic smoke barrier doors that close automatically if the fire alarm goes off. It keeps smoke and fire from entering the elevator shafts.

Part of the new safety initiative includes public education, such as reminding residents how to properly use space heaters, to keep fire hydrants clear and visible, and to keep all fire safety doors closed at all times.

The Paterson fire chief says that he hopes that one day automatic fire sprinklers will be required in all high-rise buildings. The city is currently working with the American Red Cross to give free smoke detectors to hundreds of city residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Fire Hydrants#The Bronx#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy