Restaurant Week, MLK Day events and more things to do in Philly this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend on The KYW To-Do List: Check out life-size dinos and dragons in Oaks, skate as your favorite comic book character at Dilworth Park, or partake in the many events across the city for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
EVENT: MLK weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia
DATE/TIME: Friday through Monday
WHERE: Virtual and at The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Center City
DETAILS: Spend MLK weekend with the museum for an open mic event, a scavenger hunt and more. On Monday, there will be a memorial concert, a voter registration drive and youth service projects.
PRICE: Prices vary
EVENT: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend
DATE: Friday through Monday
WHERE: The Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Old City
DETAILS: On Saturday and Sunday , visitors can meet Rev. Richard Allen, the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. From Saturday through Monday, visitors will get to hear interactive stories of the contributions Black Americans have made throughout history.
PRICE: Free with admission
EVENT: 2022 MLK Day with the Woodmere Art Museum
DATE/TIME: Monday, 2 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Online
DETAILS: The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble puts on a virtual family program in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember his pursuit of freedom. Learn the story of his “I Have a Dream” speech through the art of the children’s book “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation.”
PRICE: Free with registration
EVENT: Free admission to the National Constitution Center
DATE/TIME: Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: The National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St, Old City
DETAILS: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day , the National Constitution Center is opening to the public on a day that it’s normally closed. The center will also be holding a school supplies drive to benefit the School District of Philadelphia .
PRICE: Free admission
EVENT: Sound & Vision Happy Hour
DATE/TIME: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St., Spring Garden
DETAILS: As part of Philly Loves Bowie Week , Trestle Inn will be spinning David Bowie vinyls along with go-go dancers.
PRICE: Pay as you go
EVENT: Dino & Dragon Stroll
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks
DETAILS: Get up close and personal with some life-size, life-like dinosaurs and dragons. There will be rides, hands-on crafts and much more.
PRICE: $17.99
EVENT: Superhero Skate
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Center City
DETAILS: Skate with your favorite comic book character during this special skate at City Hall. Each child will receive a cape and there will be crafts to do onsite.
PRICE: Adult admission is $7, child admission is $5; skate rentals are $10
EVENT: Evening Guided Tour on Battleship New Jersey
DATE/TIME: Friday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, New Jersey
DETAILS: Take a family-friendly walking tour aboard the Battleship New Jersey where you’ll explore one of the massive 16-inch gun turrets. Visitors will stand in an armored gun house and learn about reloading procedures, the plotting room and more.
PRICE: $30 for adults, $25 for kids
EVENT: Center City Restaurant Week
DATE: Sunday through Jan. 21
WHERE: Various restaurants in Center City
DETAILS: Restaurant Week is back offering multi-course prix fixe lunches and dinners at your favorite restaurants throughout the city. Some restaurants will offer outdoor seating and takeout options. Remember, you must show proof of vaccination to dine indoors.
PRICE: Prix fixe lunches for $25 and dinner for $40
EVENT: Pretty Woman: The Musical
DATE: Through Sunday
WHERE: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Center City
DETAILS: “ Pretty Woman,” one of Hollywood’s “most beloved romantic stories of all time,” is gracing the Kimmel Center with performances through the middle of the month. The musical features the original score and has a cast and crew full of superstars.
PRICE: Tickets start at $20
Comments / 0