The Riverhead Central School District will start the process of creating a strategic plan to guide the district’s goals for budgeting and learning for the next five years. According to Superintendent Augustine Tornatore, a steering committee charged with formulating the plan will begin meeting next week. Tornatore said he wants a plan to be presented to the community and adopted by the Board of Education by the end of the current school year. The plan is referred to in an announcement on the district’s website as a “five-year futuristic plan.”

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO