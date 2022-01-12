Best Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Pens of 2022 – Top Disposable Brands [Reviewed]

MINT HILL, NC – Both Delta-8 and Delta-9 are forms of THC. The chemical structure of Delta-8 and Delta-9 are almost the same—except for the chain-like bond of atoms, which occurs on the eighth carbon atom for Delta-8 and the ninth for Delta-9. For a traditional cannabis effect, Delta-9 is the suggested ingredient since this is the form associated with a traditional THC experience. Delta-8 offers a similar feeling as Delta-9 but is slightly less potent. Delta-8 anecdotally also has been shown to be slightly more sedative and felt deeper in the body than Delta-9 THC. It’s thought that the two chemicals bind to the Endocannabinoid System differently due to the location of the bonded carbon atoms in their makeup, creating similar but slightly different effects.
Comments / 0