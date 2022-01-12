ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking an end to our warm streak and a return to snow chances

By John Ross
abc17news.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures cool into the 30's again tonight, with a westerly breeze under partly cloudy skies. A weak front will pass through overnight into Thursday, but we stay dry, and minimal impact is expected on...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

KAAL-TV

Heaviest snow lining up to the west

A potent Alberta Clipper will be diving through the Midwest on Friday. Normally clippers do not bring big amounts of snow. They're typically more accustomed to the 'few' inches they bring. And sometimes the strong wind associated with them. This one is coming in with a lot more moisture to work with. The strenght of this system is there too.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Snow Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak overnight system could bring a snow shower or a light wintery mix Thursday morning. Overall does not look to be too impactful. The main story continues to be Friday’s storm. Accumulating snow will be likely across a good share of the state. A band of 3-6″ including Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City. A sharp gradient will exist north and east of this line with the Dubuque area likely getting a trace to 1″. As always the track of this storm means everything so pay attention to the latest forecast update.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking weekend winter storm in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next couple of days remain quiet until the next winter storm moves into Maryland. Thursday and Friday remain milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A dry cold front will then drop temperatures by the start of the weekend and set Maryland up for it's next chance for winter weather.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies, Warmer Temperatures, And Light Rain On Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GFS model data has been consistent over the past 30 hours, showing enough snow to expect winter storm watches to be issued sometime on Saturday morning. At this point, we are continuing to monitor data coming in. I can tell you that the Euro model has jumped on a similar track as the GFS. The Canadian model has really pulled back on snow for our region, pushing the track to the east coast. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it doesn’t drive our forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KFVS12

Tracking the threat of snow for Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw breezy conditions and mild temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average for this evening with reading slowly falling into the lower 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
pinejournal.com

More snow chances to end the week.

Thursday will bring chances of flurries for the area with highs staying in the 20s once again. Friday brings more snow chances with highs dropping to the mid-teens with an east breeze. This weekend brings more chances of light snow. Next week, the sun comes out, with highs in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Snow chances to end the week

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s. Tomorrow brings our next chance of snow in the afternoon and highs drop to the low 20s. The snow ends Friday night and by Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies but colder highs in the mid teens. Highs warm up to the mid 20s Sunday and will stay similar to start off next week.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Temperatures, Snow Chances Return For The Weekend

The warming trend is coming to an end as winter moves back in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another mild afternoon is likely on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the lower to mid-60s. But the warming trend ends Friday night as a winter system impacts the state, including the possibility of some light snow Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Snow

As expected, a potent Alberta Clipper continues to take aim on the Upper Midwest on Friday. Snow will start-up locally around the I-35 corridor first, around 6-9 AM Friday, with the snow intensity and coverage (moving east) increasing for the rest of the day. The heaviest snow will be falling from noon - 8 PM Friday, with a few flurries lingering into early Saturday morning. During the heaviest snowfall, visibility will be low, and roads will become slick, making travel difficult at times, especially later Friday afternoon, evening, & overnight. When it's all said and done, the snowfall trend continues to show more to the west, less to the east. Having said that, SW MN & NW IA will see upwards of 8" or more, with the I-35 corridor and just west of there seeing 5-8". 2-6" will be possible between I-35 & east towards Highway 52, with 2" or less expected farther east, closer to the Mississippi River.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: More sunshine expected today

TODAY: Mostly sunny with room temperature highs. High: 70. Winds: W 5-10 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: Variable 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Clouds will increase late in the day as our next cold front approaches. High: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 40s throughout […]
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

One More Warm Day Before Cold and Snow Returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny, mild and windy today. High 54. Colder air returning Friday with a cloudy sky and a chance of afternoon rain showers. Rain may mix or changeover to light snow north of Kansas City Friday afternoon. High 43. Rain changing over to all snow...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Colder Temps & Winter Storm Heading Our Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mild and calm weather is in store for Thursday, but it is fleeting. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. The air that arrives behind it will either match the coldest air of the season or beat it with even chillier temperatures. The cold air that arrives on Friday will be on par with the coldest air of the season, if not a touch colder! Highs will be in the mid 20s on Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday with northwest winds making...
BALTIMORE, MD

