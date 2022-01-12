Tracking an end to our warm streak and a return to snow chances

As expected, a potent Alberta Clipper continues to take aim on the Upper Midwest on Friday. Snow will start-up locally around the I-35 corridor first, around 6-9 AM Friday, with the snow intensity and coverage (moving east) increasing for the rest of the day. The heaviest snow will be falling from noon - 8 PM Friday, with a few flurries lingering into early Saturday morning. During the heaviest snowfall, visibility will be low, and roads will become slick, making travel difficult at times, especially later Friday afternoon, evening, & overnight. When it's all said and done, the snowfall trend continues to show more to the west, less to the east. Having said that, SW MN & NW IA will see upwards of 8" or more, with the I-35 corridor and just west of there seeing 5-8". 2-6" will be possible between I-35 & east towards Highway 52, with 2" or less expected farther east, closer to the Mississippi River.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO